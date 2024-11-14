Are the “Silver Bells” ringing or is it a “Silent Night?” Vote in Round 2 of our 2024 Carol Countdown now!

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Need a little break? Do you find yourself with some mid-November blues? Get away from the grind, grab a cup of coffee or cider, and vote now in Round 2 of the 2024 Carol Countdown!

What a first round! The Woolen Mittens Division had no shortage of surprises. In a stunning reversal from last year’s final round, “Silent Night” has been ousted by “Carol of the Bells,” while “White Christmas” reigned victorious in the battle of nostalgic 1940s Christmas tunes, beating out “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).”

Over in the Stocking Cap Division, the power of the newcomers was clear! Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” trounced “Deck the Halls” to advance to Round 2, and “Coventry Carol,” back in the action this year, beat out “We Three Kings.” In the battle of the Merry Gentleman and King Wenceslas, the Merry Gentlemen are bringing their tidings of comfort and joy into Round 2.

Do we “O Come, All Ye Faithful” or do we “O Come, O Come Emmanuel?” You have spoken and All Ye Faithful are moving onto Round 2 in the Warm Scarf Division.

We’ve got our mitts on, Round 2 is live, and you’re invited to take part in the bout!

Second-round voting is open until midnight Nov. 18. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for Round 3 on Nov. 21. Stay tuned to CPR Classical and sign up for our newsletter to keep in touch with how your favorite carols are doing. Voting will continue until we declare a winner on Dec. 10 during this year’s Carol Countdown show, starting at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical!