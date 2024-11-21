Can a newcomer make it all the way? Your votes will decide in the 2024 Carol Countdown quarterfinal

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Let’s go, top eight! Your votes decided which beloved tunes made it to the quarterfinals, and the voting for Round 3 is on now!

The Woolen Mittens Division saw plenty of action in Round 2. In a nailbiter of a fight, “Angels We Have Heard on High” just eked out a win over “White Christmas” to claim its spot in the next round. After beating last year’s champion, “Silent Night,” in Round 1, “Carol of the Bells” came out victorious against “Do You Hear What I Hear.”

Over in the Fuzzy Socks Division, it was a battle between two 20th-century Christmas classics — “Sleigh Ride” and ”I’ll be home for Christmas” — and two 19th-century all-stars — ”What Child is This?” and “O Holy Night”. With the votes counted, winners “Sleigh Ride” and “O Holy Night” will meet each other in the quarterfinal, joined by “Joy to the World” and “Silver Bells” from the Warm Scarf Division.

A newcomer is taking the Stocking Cap division by storm! The “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s 1742 oratorio “Messiah” changed his career, and it’s certainly changing things up in its first year of the Carol Countdown. But can it take down the stalwart “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman?”

Your vote helps decide the fate of some of Colorado's favorite carols in this year's Carol Countdown.

Third-round voting is open until midnight Nov. 25. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for Round 4 on Nov. 28. Stay tuned to CPR Classical and sign up for our newsletter to keep in touch with how your favorite carols are doing. Voting will continue until we declare a winner on Dec. 10 during this year’s Carol Countdown show, starting at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical!