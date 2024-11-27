It’s a fight to the finish between classic favorites in the 2024 Carol Countdown festive four

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Joy to the world, the carols are come! Let Colorado receive its king! We're down to the final festive four and it’s still any carol’s game.

The Woolen Mittens division has offered up “Carol of the Bells” as division champion, beating out “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Also known as the “Ukrainian Bell Carol,” “Carol of the Bells” has been one of the strongest contenders for years. Now, it stares down the winner of the Stocking Cap division: newcomer “Hallelujah Chorus.” Handel’s masterpiece has been knocking out carols left and right to grab its place in the semifinals, but can this underdog take down a five-time champion?

Meanwhile, “O Holy Night” has toasty toes as the winner of the Fuzzy Socks division. If the Carol Countdown gave out medals, “O Holy Night” would be one of Colorado’s most decorated carols. Across the ring, division champion “Joy to the World” wears its Warm Scarf and is ready to put up a fight to win the battle for 2024.



Your vote helps decide the fate of some of Colorado’s favorite carols in this year’s Carol Countdown. When you vote, you’ll be automatically entered to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis on Dec. 6 at the Buell Theatre in Denver. See sweepstakes rules here.

Check out what else you can hear during the Sound of the Season on CPR Classical — your home for the holidays.

Fourth-round voting is open until midnight Dec. 2. We’ll announce the carols that move on to the finals and open voting for Round 5 on Dec. 5. Stay tuned to CPR Classical and sign up for our newsletter to keep in touch with how your favorite carols are doing. Voting will continue until we declare a winner on Dec. 10 during this year’s Carol Countdown show, starting at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical!