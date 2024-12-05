Revelry rivalry! Who will win? Vote now for the 2024 Carol Countdown champion

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Huzzah! You found time between the turkey and cranberry sauce last week to decide the contenders in the 2024 Carol Countdown championship round! It’s a pair of carols that are no strangers to the finals.

Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and “Joy to the World” fought to the very end, but have hung up their gloves and tipped their hats to this year’s final round fighters: “O Holy Night” and “Carol of the Bells.”

“Carol of the Bells” was last year’s runner-up, losing to first-time champion “Silent Night.” “O Holy Night” got knocked out in the 2023 quarterfinals, but it’s back with a vengeance to try for the 2024 title. Both carols have spent the majority of the last 10 years in the finals and each has won four times.

Which of these two juggernauts will win bragging rights for 2025? Your vote below will help decide who wears the crown!

Vote in the final round for 2024 and you will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see the Colorado Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 12 at Denver’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House. See sweepstakes rules.

The fifth and final round of voting is open until midnight Dec. 9. Stay tuned to CPR Classical and sign up for our newsletter to keep in touch with how your favorite carols are doing. We will announce the winner on Dec. 10 during this year’s Carol Countdown show, starting at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical!