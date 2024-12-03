First class seating on Frontier Airlines? Here it comes

Frontier Airlines is making a play for luxury travelers.

The Denver-based budget carrier is introducing first-class seating as part of its effort to revamp its operations and reach new customers. The new seating will roll out next year along with free seat upgrades and unlimited free companion seating for the most frequent fliers, Frontier said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Travelers should expect more from their airline and, in 2025, Frontier will deliver as we continue our transformation into the most rewarding airline in the sky,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, in the statement. “We've listened to customers, and they want more — more premium options, like first-class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare.”

The changes are a departure for an airline that is known for its rock-bottom fares and no-frills service. Frontier, along with other budget carriers, is struggling to compete with big airlines, leading to the changes in its formula.

Frontier had a reputation for nickel-and-diming customers with fees that added substantial costs to the fares advertised. Last year, a class action lawsuit filed in Florida alleged Frontier gate attendants earned bonuses for charging people additional baggage fees at the gate, among other things. Frontier has since added multiple pricing tiers that included things like checked bags.