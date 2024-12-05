Colorado Arts Spotlight, Dec. 5 – 8: Leslie Odom Jr., a ‘Music hall’ Scrooge, and more

The upcoming week in Colorado offers a variety of experiences, from intimate musical performances to festive holiday events. Audiences can choose between traditional holiday celebrations, film screenings, and musical performances ranging from classical to jazz.

Read on for a selection of offerings around Colorado. For even more holiday events, please see CPR’s 2024 list of statewide seasonal celebrations.

Arts and culture news

A documentary about war and art, with a Colorado connection

Two Ukrainian artists who’ve resettled in Colorado are the subjects of "Porcelain War," which won the Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. And Colorado audiences will have a chance to see it during a limited-run screening this weekend.

The film offers a unique perspective on the conflict in Ukraine through the eyes of two porcelain artists. Rather than focusing on combat footage or destruction, the film follows Slava Leontyev and Anya Stasenko as they try to maintain their creative practice amid air raid sirens and military training.

Stasenko explains the universality of their experience, "War, which is seen in all countries, all places of the world which was under this destruction – it was absolutely (the) same."

Picturehouse 2024 Owl in Wall, a work from Ukrainian artists Slava Leontyev and Anya Stasenko, featured in the 2024 documentary "Porcelain War."

By day in the documentary, Slava teaches civilian defense, while at night, the couple works together creating delicate figurines painted with fairytale scenes. Their story brings an intimate understanding of how art can serve as resistance in the face of aggression.

"Even from the center of this destruction, we must bring for people kind of hope and inspiration," said Leontyev, explaining why they continued their artistic work.

The documentary, which includes hand-drawn animation based on the artists' work, reveals how art and beauty persist even in wartime. "Porcelain War" opens Dec. 6th at Century Boulder and screens through Dec. 10th.

Wheatridge Theatre Company says farewell to current space with cheeky holiday musical

Sina Hirsch Actors Jysten Atom and Pluto Boll in Wheat Ridge Theatre Company's "Scrooge in Rouge." December, 2024.

The Wheatridge Theatre Company is gearing up for a grand finale at its current location, with the campy British musical hall production "Scrooge in Rouge" as their final production in the space.

Despite reports suggesting that WTC itself is closing, Executive Producer Maru Garcia clarified that the company isn't ending — it is evolving.

"The company will go dormant for a while," Garcia explained. "The company will continue operations, but not in the space."

"Scrooge in Rouge" promises to be an unconventional holiday treat for adult audiences. The production takes its cues from British music hall traditions, which Director Melissa Taylor described as "basically the British answer to vaudeville, where music is big, it's kind of fun, bouncy, campy, naughty. Very, very naughty."

The show includes live piano accompaniment, adding authenticity to its music hall roots. While rated PG-13, Taylor noted that the production leaned into its playful naughtiness while retaining the heart of the classic Christmas story.

The production represents a transformation for this innovative Colorado theater company, known for bringing theater to unexpected spaces and fostering inclusive community engagement. And, Garcia said, this transition period is in keeping with the broader mission of theater itself.

"As an art person, you should always follow your dream. Yes, things can get complicated, it can be difficult, but it is so worth it to say what you need to say," she shared. "My only voice, the one that I have, is through theater. I can say things, I can inspire people, I can voice my point of view."

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Traffic Alert: On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Denver Parade of Lights begins at 6:00 p.m., which will cause traffic and parking to fill up fast around the Denver Performing Arts Complex. People coming for shows, or for the parade, should make plans in advance and arrive early. Alternative modes of transportation are actively encouraged.

Art: Holiday Card-Making Event (Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to noon, Ascension Lutheran Church, Littleton)

This event hosted by the Heritage Fine Arts Guild is an opportunity for the community to come together and create handmade cards for seniors and isolated individuals. While the guild provides card blanks and envelopes, attendees are encouraged to contribute additional art supplies or treats to enhance the festive atmosphere. Pizza is included with the $10 entry fee.

Music: Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Colorado Symphony (Dec. 7, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver)

Tony and Grammy Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr., returns to Denver to perform holiday classics and songs from his album, "The Christmas Album," with the Colorado Symphony. (please see the traffic note at the top of this section for a warning about parking.)

Music: Church Organs Tour (Dec. 7, 1 — 4 p.m., Denver)

This tour provides music lovers with the opportunity to hear organ music in three distinct churches — Augustana Lutheran Church, Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and Church of the Epiphany Episcopal — while learning about the history of each building.

Music: Winter Winderland (Dec. 7, Sanitas Brewing Company, Boulder)

Enjoy holiday music performed by the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra’s Woodwind Quintet while enjoying drinks and food at Sanitas Brewing Company. The musical selections will range from Tchaikovsky to Coleman.

Music: Sensory-friendly concert at Swallow Hill Music (Dec. 7, Swallow Hill Music, Denver)

Denver's own King Cardinal will perform their take on Americana music at this sensory-friendly show. While the concert is free, attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

Music: Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors celebrate a Cool Yule (Dec. 8, Dazzle Jazz Club, Denver)

Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors, dedicated to performing the jazz and blues music of Denver's Five Points neighborhood, will perform a holiday-themed concert Sunday evening.

Theater: Scrooge In Rouge (Dec. 6 - 22, Wheat Ridge Theatre Company Playhouse, Wheat Ridge)

This comedic, quick-change adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" is set in a Victorian music hall and features humor in the style of those once-raucous venues. The production is PG-13, so expect as much naughty as nice.

Theater: The Story of the Nutcracker (Dec. 7 - 28, Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, Golden)

This child-focused adaptation of the classic Nutcracker story and follows Marie's journey as her magical Christmas gift comes to life.

Dance: Fiestas Navideñas (Dec. 7, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver)

ArtistiCO celebrates the Christmas traditions found throughout Mexico with Fiestas Navideñas, a dance performance featuring original choreography based on traditional Mexican dances.

Film: Porcelain War (Dec. 6 - 10, Century Boulder, Boulder)

This documentary follows the lives of three Ukrainian artists who use their art to resist the Russian invasion of their country. The film showcases their efforts to find beauty and hope amidst the destruction of war.

Other fun: Chautauqua WinterFest (Dec. 5 - 7, Chautauqua Park, Boulder)

This annual festival provides a wide range of holiday-themed activities for people of all ages. New attractions this year include a petting zoo, a holiday concert and a winter fairy forest, along with returning favorites like horse-drawn carriage rides, breakfast with Santa, and the WinterFest artisan market.

Other fun: D&F Clock Tower Sunset Tours (Dec. 8 and 22, D&F Clock Tower, Denver)

Enjoy views of the Denver skyline and holiday lights during this sunset tour of the historic D&F Clock Tower.

Northern Colorado

Festival: Fort Morgan Christmas Celebration (Dec. 5 - 6, Downtown Fort Morgan and Brush)

Fort Morgan bills itself as the Christmas Capital of the Plains, with the Fort Morgan Christmas Parade on Thursday, followed by the annual Tree Lighting in Brush on Friday. The weekend also features a carol sing-along, s’mores toasting, and other sweet treats. A free showing of ‘Elf’ at the Sands Theatre is scheduled after the tree lighting.

Southern Colorado

Theater: A Christmas Carol (Dec. 5 - 14, Westside Community Center, Colorado Springs; Dec. 19 - 21, Palmer Lake Town Hall, Palmer Lake)

The Funky Little Theater Company presents their adaptation of the Dickens classic with a small cast performing at two locations.

Western Slope

Music: CMU Music Department’s annual PRISM concert (Dec. 6, Asteria Theatre, Grand Junction)

This yearly production offers a dynamic showcase of the university’s musical talent, with short sets from faculty and students across various genres. The performances will utilize the entire theater, taking place on the main stage, balconies, and in the aisles. The concert concludes with a grand finale performed by the Mavroom Platoon drumline and Maverick Stampede marching band.

High Country

Theater: Lux Radio Theater’s Miracle on 34th Street (Dec. 6 & 7, Wright Opera House, Ouray)

This performance of the holiday classic, "Miracle on 34th Street," will be performed in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with live foley and sound effects.

Art: Lumonics: A Pop-Up Art Exhibit at The Boathouse (Dec. 6 - Jan. 5, The Boathouse, Steamboat Springs)

Experience a collection of glowing sculptures by Lumonics at The Boathouse. The exhibit opens with a reception during the December First Friday Art Walk.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

Some groups mentioned in the CO Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.