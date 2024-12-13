New owners thought they were saving the Mercury Cafe. Now a labor fight is tearing it apart

The Mercury Cafe opened almost 50 years ago and became a Denver icon — a bar, restaurant and concert venue known for its eclectic events. And Indie 102.3 hosted its monthly Local 303 Meetup there for several months in 2022 and 2023.

But for more than a year, it has been locked in a labor dispute between its new ownership and its recently formed union. Some worry that the long-lived business is on its last legs. And the new owners are thinking about making a big change.

Read the full story about how the Mercury Cafe got here, and what could be ahead, on Denverite.