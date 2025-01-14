Colorado bipartisan trigger bill on synthetic psilocybin passes first hearing

This story is part of The Trip, a CPR News series on Colorado’s new psychedelic movement. Read more here.

A House bill that would create a psilocybin exception for the state’s drug classifications passed its first reading today. The measure would only go into effect if the FDA approves synthetic psilocybin.

The trigger bill, officially titled FDA-approved Crystalline Polymorph Psilocybin Use, was voted to move to a committee hearing 12-1.

Currently, psilocybin is considered either a Class One or Class Two controlled substance under Colorado law. This bill would remove that classification for synthesized psilocybin if a compound does get approved by the FDA.

Colorado does not follow the Drug Enforcement Administration licensing, so a bill to remove the classification would have to be enacted.

Psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, was legalized by Colorado voters in 2022. But according to two of the bill's sponsors, Reps. Anthony Hartsook (R) and Health and Human Services Chair Kyle Brown (D), this proposal deals with a synthetic version of the drug for medical use.

“That's not what this bill is about. This bill is about a prescription-level medication that's a derivative,” Hartsook said at the hearing. “You can think of how morphine is used, you can think of how ketamine is used.”

Hartsook said that the overall goal of the bill was to provide another tool for healthcare providers to use this treatment all across the state for people with PTSD and would take place in a controlled environment.

However, no one’s quite sure how far along the FDA is in approving psilocybin. The drug was given a “Breakthrough Therapy designation” which speeds up the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition. That designation is based on preliminary clinical evidence that shows the drug may offer significant improvement over therapies that are already available.

“The FDA has a very strong and rigorous process that they need to go through in order to determine something to be safe and effective for the treatment of a particular disease,” Brown said during the hearing. “So in the event that the FDA goes through all of the science and thinks that this is the appropriate treatment, this bill will make sure that this particular drug is available through the treatment methodologies that we have approved in Colorado.”

If the bill passes and the FDA approves it, Compass Pathways, a biotech company that focuses on developing mental health treatments, will be the leading provider of synthesized psilocybin as they currently hold the patent.

Tess Butler, the senior manager of advocacy and state government policy at Compass Pathways spoke at the hearing in support of the bill.

According to Butler, treatment-resistant depression appears in approximately one-third of patients being treated for major depressive disorder, which occurs when someone has tried at least two medications with no improvement

There were some concerns over the bill and the state of the industry. Jimmy Smrz pointed to financial risks taxpayers may face if a company has a total monopoly over synthesized psilocybin.

“HB 25-1063 is going to cause problems to an already fragile financial model by giving a competitive advantage to one company, to Compass Pathways,” Smrz said. “The substantial portion of these licensing fees are going to come from local businesses and entrepreneurs who are now setting up and sinking costs into growing the magic mushrooms.”

The bill received only one “no” vote in the hearing.

GOP Rep. Brandi Bradley said that, as a healthcare worker, she wants to see the statistical evidence that psilocybin is successful in treating depression and PTSD.

“I’ll be your biggest advocate if you give me those numbers. This is why rushing through legislation makes me very anxious,” Bradley said. “I hope that on the House floor, I can be a resolving guest.”

The bill now heads to a vote of the whole State House. If it passes that chamber, it will head to the State Senate.