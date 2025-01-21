Colorado turns 150 next year, and the state’s already gearing up to celebrate

Colorado hits a big milestone next year: the state will mark its 150th anniversary, at the same time America celebrates its 250th.

Even though the big day is a year away, the America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission has already launched "The View From Here," a campaign aimed at celebrating this special convergence in towns all over the state.

Created in 2022, the 21-member committee consists of representatives from tourism, business, education, media and Colorado's tribal communities.

History Colorado, which has a big role in the effort, isn't planning just another birthday party; it hopes to connect Colorado’s history to Coloradans’ lives today. Jason Hanson, the organization's chief creative officer and a commission member, said that means acknowledging harms done in the past.

"This is something that we have been very cognizant of on the commission from the beginning — that this is an opportunity to celebrate, but it's also an opportunity to commemorate some of those more difficult episodes from our shared history," Hanson said.

The yearlong celebration will include 150 new historic markers, school programs for Colorado’s students, community festivals and public art projects.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Julesburg and other towns along the South Platte River Valley have historically always been important stops for travelers on the way to the West, whether they were explorers, or in wagon trains, railroad trains, or cars and trucks on the nearby interstate.

History Colorado’s network of regional museums will be involved in telling their own unique stories within the larger celebration.

"They each have ideas about the way that it makes sense in their community to observe these anniversaries. And we are really supportive of that," Hanson explained.

The celebration will also be part of the national America 250 commemoration led by former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, along with former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

Hanson said the dual-commemorations are an opportunity for Coloradans, and everyone in the country, to examine our history, and look to our future.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to consolidate great work that has been done since the Bicentennial in 1976 toward a more inclusive and complete understanding of our shared history," he said.

The commission is encouraging Colorado businesses and organizations to start planning anniversary-related activities. Support, including marketing resources and some financial assistance, will be available through History Colorado.