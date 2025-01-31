The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for February 2025

Every February the Local 303 honors Black History Month by spotlighting Black musicians who are pushing boundaries and making great art right here in Colorado.



Real-life couple DNA Picasso & Dominique Christina put out their first album together full of R&B love songs on LAWLESS: A Love Story. This album sees hip-hop artist DNA Picasso and his award-winning poet partner reach new heights collaboratively. Denver's Rebecca Hartt just released her first EP and continues to grow her following with her R&B meets dance tracks.



Neo-soul and jazz elements shine in music by Aurora native iyanla (pronounced: yawn-luh). She grew up in a creative household and wrote her first song at age 12 and about ten years later continues to write and now release music. Also inspired by jazz, the "experimental jazz rap" project by iies. (pronounced: eyes) is back in the Local 303 highlighting songs off the new album Don't Forget the Dot.



Charismatic Pueblo performer Morgan J Cox is not just a rapper, he explores many genres in his music and his raw songwriting has been an escape from his troubled youth. Newcomer wulfsun is equal parts hip-hop and emo teaming up with Andy Rok of Flobots for his debut EP out this year.



Listen all month long to get to know these artists and read about them below.



DNA Picasso & Dominique Christina

Photo: Chris Opher

Colorado Home: Aurora



Formed: We started working on this album mid 2024.



Latest Release: "LAWLESS: A Love Story" (Album) was released on October 24th, 2024 and distributed independently by Venice Music



Upcoming Shows: Feb 21st at CU Boulder (Glenn Miller Ballroom @5PM)



About DNA Picasso: Like his namesake Pablo Picasso, Denver-based hip-hop artist DNA Picasso uses music as a canvas for self-expression. Drawing from R&B, but equally inspired by the narrative style of rap icons like Lil Wayne, he champions storytelling through his music. Born in New York and raised in L.A. then Colorado, his musical journey began when he picked up the drums in middle school, eventually leading to a celebrated rap career. As the founder of Picasso Gvng Records, DNA nurtures the the talents of other rising artists and frequently collaborates with musicians spanning all genres. His solo discography includes acclaimed projects like Midsummer,

Summer’s Over, and The Color Blü, named Best New Album of 2023 by Westword Magazine.

Demonstrating his resilience and artistic prowess, The Color Blü launches a new era of radical

vulnerability in DNA’s music, one that he looks forward to exploring further on future projects.



About Dominique Christina: Dominique Christina, a Denver native, is an award-winning poet, author, curator, conceptual installation artist, and newly appointed Arts Envoy to Cyprus through the U.S. Department of State. She holds five national poetry slam titles in four years, including the 2014 & 2012 Women of the World Slam Champion and 2011 National Poetry Slam Champion. Her work is greatly influenced by her family's legacy in the Civil Rights Movement. Her aunt Carlotta was one of nine students to desegregate Central High School in Little Rock Arkansas and is a

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient. Dominique is the author of four books. Her third book,

This Is Woman's Work, published by SoundsTrue Publishing, is the radical exploration of 20

archetypal incarnations of woman-ness and the creative process. Her fourth book Anarcha

Speaks won the National Poetry Series award in 2017 and is being adapted for the theater.



She is a writer and actor for the HBO series High Maintenance, did branding and marketing for

Gaia and Under Armour's Unlike Any campaign, has appeared on the BBC, featured at the

Tribeca Film Festival NYC 2021 and curatorial director of The Dirty South choir and short film for

the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver, Colorado in 2022. She was named a finalist for

Colorado's Poet Laureate post in 2023.



About LAWLESS: A Love Story: This is a new album of R&B love songs from real-life couple

DNA Picasso, a hip-hop artist, and Dominique Christina, a poet, author, and curator. Out October 25, 2024, LAWLESS explores various themes relating to love: being in love, self-love,

familial love, and the question of whether one even deserves love. Inspired by their own

relationship journey, the album’s title is a nod to the pair’s shared desire to color outside the

lines, rejecting any rules and expectations that do not serve them. While Christina has

previously contributed lyrics and vocals to a few tracks in Picasso’s discography, LAWLESS is

the first full-length project from the couple. Here, Picasso and Christina share the spotlight

equally, giving Christina’s soulful, Erykah Badu-esque vocals the space to soar in an

unprecedented way. When combined with Picasso’s autobiographical bars, the result is a candid

glimpse into the evolution of a power couple.



As part of the 53:14 Music Video Experiment, where filmmakers paired with musicians have 53

hours and 14 minutes to create a music video, Picasso and Christina collaborated with Nerd Rat

Media to produce a music video for their track “Origami,” out now. As with “Origami,” the duo wrote most of the fifteen tracks on LAWLESS as a unit, using instrumentals from an impressive

roster of producers including Mic Coats, Soul Pesci, Son Don, and Rodney Valdez. The crux of

the album is its earnest message of love, says Picasso: “We want people to know that love is

real, it’s urgent, not at all corny, and worth celebrating. We want people to hear this project and

know they’re deserving of love. Many creative couples keep the art separate, but we couldn’t

follow in those footsteps, because our love is art.”



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Very excited to play at CU Boulder for their Black History Month celebration event on Feb. 21st. We're both working on new music and curatorial work around the city.



Website: https://www.fvr.fan/dnapicasso & https://www.dominiquechristina.com



Get Social: DNA Picasso Instagram, Dominique Christina Instagram

iies.

Photo: LK Cisco Visuals

Band Lineup:

Craig Northup II (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Producer

Jacob Montano (He/Him) - Bass, Producer

Aidan Roberts (He/Him) - Lead Guitar, Producer



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: Don't Forget The Dot, July 19th, 2024, out on iies. LLC



Upcoming Shows: KUVO Live, at KUVO studio - February 17th.



About: iies., the visionary lyricist known for acclaimed Hip-Hop EPs "Rebirth" & "Poetry in the Field," now pushes genre boundaries with an experimental band. Featuring Bassist Jacob Montano and Guitarist Aidan Roberts, they create an innovative musical approach with a style they call “Experimental Jazz Rap”.



Their latest album, "Don't Forget The Dot," released July 19th, 2024, in collaboration with Bazil Gillen (Drums) & Killian Bertsch (Keyboard), embodies their unique Experimental Jazz Rap sound. This sonic journey transcends genres, blending alternative hip-hop, rock, jazz, and more. Each track showcases the band's five distinct musical viewpoints, creating a cohesive yet diverse auditory experience. The dot in "iies." symbolizes these points of perspectives, representing each member's contribution to the collective vision.



Previous works, such as Homesickness. featuring Kenny 6, Hannah Davis, and Paul Jesse, (released on October 19th, 2022), restate their mission by blending lyricism, folk, hip-hop, and singer-songwriter elements. “iies.” has also collaborated with Cat Evans, releasing "W.T.F" in response to the BLM riots of 2020, and "Charged Up" further addressing contemporary issues through their music.



Pronounced "eyes," iies. aims to offer audiences new perspectives through innovative soundscapes. Follow their journey and become a part of the vision.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We plan to hit this spring and summer strong with festival appearances, new singles, and exciting partnerships... Stay tuned!



Website: https://www.iies.co/#/



Get Social: LinkTree, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify

iyanla

Photo: Lauren Homstad

Band Lineup: iyanla (yawn-luh), uses any pronouns, writer/piano/voice



Colorado Home: Aurora



Formed: iyanla has been releasing music since 2020



Latest Release: (other than "Ain't It"), "dear, black boy," Nov. 10, 2023, self-released



Upcoming Shows:

Feb 13th, Sofar Show, RiNo

Feb 15th, Sofar Show, Union Station

March 15th, songwriter showcase in partnership with BIFF



About: Denver based creative iyanla (pronounced: yawn-luh) organically fuses the textures of poetry, rnb, neo-soul, and jazz to create a classic, yet contemporary sound. iyanla approaches her performance work as an offering of medicine, liberatory reflection, and reciprocal connection, whereby people are not so simply segregated into spectators and performers, but are welcomed into the warm and necessary collectivity music invites us into. She will be graduating with a Bachelor's degree in music at Colorado College this spring, and plans to pursue a Master's in music therapy, in addition to many other exciting personal projects.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: just make sure you have your bedazzler and 80s flare ready ;)



Get Social: Instagram, Bandcamp, TikTok

Morgan J Cox

Photo: Tyler Shown

Colorado Home: Pueblo based, originally from Denver



Latest Release: Real Sirius EP out Jan. 25, 2025



About: Married to the music, my life has defined the content of my music. All of what I write embodies a situation or scenario that has shaped me or sculpted my world in some way. I’m a singer-songwriter that loves sharing my world with my audience. I’m deeply devoted to my music and I’m always writing new songs.



Growing up, it wasn’t easy for me. Being the middle child of seven in a family with little financial means in a poverty-stricken Denver community was hard enough. I was neglected by my family in both my artistic pursuits and my personal identity. On top of that, opportunities for artistic growth were rare, alongside little to no support from the community or family for pursuing my musical dreams.



At the age of 10, I was diagnosed with severe depression and eventually hospitalized after multiple suicide attempts. Throughout my experiences, I had no steady foundation to develop interpersonal and communication skills. This eventually caused me to resort to violence as a means of survival.



In the present, I have taken my negative life experiences and turned them into meaningful musical expressions. In such, I have shifted my perspective, found ways to fall in love with the world around me, and with lots of really amazing therapy, been able to pursue a life worth living.



Website: https://morganjcox.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Rebecca Hartt

Photo: Anna Gunderson Photography

Band Lineup: Rebecca Hartt (she/her) - Vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: Debut EP titled 5, out September 5, 2024, Self-Released



About: Rebecca Hartt is a singer-songwriter making waves in the Denver music scene with her freshly released debut EP. Blending R&B, pop, soul, and alternative influences, she creates a unique sound that's both captivating and emotionally resonant. With a soulful voice and lyrics rooted in authentic experiences, Rebecca’s music invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and connection. Her performances across Denver and Boulder, including the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Lafayette, highlight her ability to forge deep connections with audiences.



Rebecca’s highly anticipated debut EP, marks a powerful introduction to her musical world. Each track offers not just entertainment but a genuine, introspective experience, reflecting her love for R&B, melodically soothing earworms, and storytelling lyricism. Beyond music, Rebecca is an MSW student committed to personal liberation and healing through the arts. She aims to inspire others to embrace the transformative power of creativity for personal growth and self-expression.



As Rebecca continues to make her mark, her debut EP stands as a testament to her artistic vision, promising to be the first of many impactful contributions to the music scene. You can stream 5 now on all platforms.



Website: https://rebeccaharttofficial.my.canva.site/my-story



Get Social: LinkTree

wulfsun

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Band Lineup: Kai Wilson (he/him) - Vocals, Guitar, Production



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: I started making music under the name LONE WXLF in 2018. In 2024, I changed my name to wulfsun and I am crafting a more polished-yet-emotionally-raw sound. Tap in!



Latest Release: "LET THE WOLVES IN" (Single), Jan 10, 2025, Self Released



About: Wulfsun is a rapper, producer, and guitarist based in Denver, known for his genre-bending rock/hip hop sound that seamlessly blends raw emotions with unique production and grungy guitars. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of influences including legendary artists Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, and Prince, and 2000’s emo bands such as Bring Me The Horizon, Pierce The Veil, and My Chemical Romance, as well as modern artists like XXXTentacion, King Krule, and Jean Dawson, Wulfsun's music defies traditional boundaries, creating an unheard-of experience.



With a deep passion for both guitar and hip-hop, Wulfsun uses his music as a journal for unspoken thoughts, and explores themes of struggle, spirituality, existentiality, and social commentary. Through his work, he seeks to remind people who don’t fit in that they are never alone, offering a sense of connection and relatability through every track and building a “pack” through shows and events.



Currently, Wulfsun is in the process of finishing his upcoming EP Fangs, a project that explores our insecurities as human beings through an animalistic lens. Between shredding on guitar, spitting intimate lyrics, and producing intricate beats, Wulfsun continues to defy the status quo, blending influences from the past with a forward-thinking vision that speaks to the present moment.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: My Fangs EP will be co-produced by Andy Rok of the Flobots and will be released this spring or summer. This project will set the grounds for who I am as an artist. In the meantime, I'm planning to release some visuals for the 2 songs I have out...



Website: wulfsun.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok