Suspect shot in Fort Collins allegedly threatened deputies with knife and stole a patrol cruiser

A man is being treated for serious injuries after police in Fort Collins shot him early Monday morning.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the encounter started with a traffic stop off Prospect Road and Riverside Avenue. A woman driving the vehicle got out, following the deputy’s request, but her male passenger did not exit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man instead jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove off, leading deputies on a chase. He then crashed into a ditch off Terry Lake Road and Highway 1.

Authorities said the suspect got out of the car and approached deputies – who were on foot – with a knife before jumping into their unoccupied patrol cruiser. He then began driving around them.

One of the deputies fired his gun and hit the suspect. They then removed the man from the vehicle and rendered first aid until an ambulance took him to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man’s current condition is unknown. Fort Collins Police Services is now investigating the incident.

Neither the suspect’s identity nor those of the deputies involved have been released.