Woman killed by Clear Creek County deputies last week had a long criminal history

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has identified the woman killed by three Clear Creek County deputies last week in an officer-involved shooting as Christine Lewis.

The 36-year-old, who also used the aliases X Kween and Mama Biggins, had a criminal history dating back to 2008 in Colorado. She’s had run-ins with police from Arvada, Westminster, Idaho Springs, Denver, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood, Colorado Springs and deputies in Adams and Jefferson counties.

Her crimes included identity theft, shoplifting, and assault among others.

The sheriff’s office said her final interaction with police began in Empire shortly after 10 a.m. on March 6 when a person in a vehicle with her called police to alert them about a warrant for her arrest out of Oklahoma.

According to court records, she was wanted there for possession of a firearm after a felony arrest, obstructing an officer, and drug possession among other charges.

The sheriff’s office said when they arrived at a parking lot off I-70 and Highway 40 to aid in her arrest, Lewis ignored deputies commands to exit the vehicle. She then led them on a car chase.

She later crashed after taking a turn too quickly near an interstate bridge at County Road 306 in Lawson.

Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office PIO Jenny Fulton said Lewis then exited the vehicle with a firearm. “Deputies attempted to get her to comply with commands to drop the weapon by using less lethal options and those were unsuccessful,” Fulton said. “Then she raised her firearm and she pointed it directly at our deputies.”

Three deputies then fired their guns at Lewis who was taken to a hospital in Denver where she died from her injuries.