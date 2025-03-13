Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Brandy Williams

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 3 candidate Brandy Williams responded, in her own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

Having served on City Council previously, I can hit the ground running. Colorado Springs Councilmembers are responsible for almost $3 billion worth of oversight. I successfully helped negotiate the $500 million lease of Memorial Health System, and I am willing to use my engineering approach and my love for Colorado Springs to once again serve the citizens of Colorado Springs. I have the experience, I have the knowledge and I lead with my head and my heart.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

First and foremost we need to have a conversation regarding water and how we get from point A to point B. Point A is where we are currently and point B is the future of Colorado Springs. We cannot remain stagnant, and we want the best and the brightest as our doctors, as our business owners and employees, and our friends. How we get there will not be a one size fits all answer, but we need to grow intentionally and with an eye always to the future.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

I want the lowest utility rates possible for the citizens and I want a thriving economy. Those two goals are not necessarily easy to balance, but will always take them both into considering when making a decision.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

Colorado Springs has always experienced growing pains. My family has called Colorado Springs home for 125 years. I wrote paper on the demolition of the Chief Theatre when I was in high school, as I was never able to experience its beauty. Leading into the future requires conversations, it requires feeling heard and it requires a sense of knowing where we are going. The needs and desires of the next generation do not always match those of the previous generation. Right now were are blending several generations, but I know that we are doing something right because were named the most neighborly city in the entire United States by Neighbor.com. We love each, we support each and we will get through these growing pains.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

I would take an approach that meets people where there are, homelessness is by no means a one size fits all and we need a variety of options. My goal would be to not increase the total number. My goal would be that we all work together to help our fellow citizens through those tough months so they stay on their feet. I know it is a stretch goal, but this community is truly amazing and we are here to support each other.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

The most pressing public safety issue is our lack of police officers. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been authorize to hire 840 officers, to date we have 780 (give or take). Now more than ever City Council will need to help the Mayor's office to take an active role to recruit and retain police officers. I am grateful that both the CSPD and the Colorado Springs Fire Department deploy a variety of resources into the community depending upon each individual situation. I applaud this innovation and I look forward to embracing public safety innovations from the community at-large.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

This is the third leg of my platform, Proactive Forest Management. The citizens approved using a $20 million TABOR refund to address forest management. I would ensure that these funds are being maximized in partnership with the state of Colorado and local HOA's. Fire mitigation is a group effort and I will work to continue the education and awareness of the need for everyone to play a role in the ultimate success for a safer community.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

I would work closely with the Parks Department to analyze and understand any impacts to the trails due the e-bike usage. Having the trails be more accessible to the citizens is a benefit, but I think that more time will be necessary to understand any cost associated with the e-bike approval.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

I called constituents back when I was on City Council previously. I helped them understand the big picture and why I made a particular decision. As an engineer I analyze as many options as I have available, ask as many questions as I feel are pertinent and then cast my vote.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

If a citizen-led initiative is placed on the ballot and passes, I would work the City Attorney's office and my fellow elected officials to best understand how to incorporate the new initiative into the existing City framework.