Firefighters work two fires in the Colorado Springs area near Garden of the Gods and the airport

Updated at 5:18 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Two fires in the Colorado Springs area Thursday afternoon have prompted road closures. A fire near the airport has also prompted evacuations.

The first, near the Colorado Springs airport, has forced Highway 94 to close from Marksheffel to Curtis Road, a span of about 7 miles. The evacuation area includes Schriever Space Force Base, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department A grass fire east of the Colorado Springs airport on Meridian and Drennan on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

A second fire has closed 30th Street between Mesa and Garden of the Gods. That's a small space just north of the Garden of the Gods city park, near Glen Eyrie. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were able to contain this blaze around 5:00 p.m. Three homes were threatened, the agency said, but no evacuations were ordered. 30th between Garden of the Gods and Mesa remains closed.

The area is currently under a red flag warning, which means that conditions are right for the start and rapid spread of fires. The warning is forecast to continue tomorrow, despite the possibility of snow.

This is a developing story and may be updated.