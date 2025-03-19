Colorado forecast includes less wind, warmer temps in coming days

Eastern Colorado is still under a high wind warning, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Due to the high winds and a cold front that moved across the state Tuesday night, many eastern counties experienced blizzard conditions overnight. More than 8,000 residents across the Denver metro were left without power Tuesday night after high winds and rain swept over the Front Range.

High winds are expected to die down by Wednesday afternoon.

According to Robert Koopmeiners, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, weather conditions in the coming days look “high and dry” across the state with temperatures reaching the 70s by the end of the week.

“March is kind of a snowy month in Colorado and unfortunately it doesn't look like we're going to be getting much snow for the next several days,” Koopmeiners said, adding some long-term forecasts say the state might not get any more snow for the rest of the month.

The high country was expected to receive up to 15 inches of snow last night, but so far it looks like the storm didn’t dump as much snow as initially anticipated. Koopmeiners said the National Weather Service is still working on receiving accurate readings of snow totals.

While the Red Flag Warnings that were in place for most of the eastern part of the state at the beginning of the week have expired, according to Koopmeiners fire danger remains high due to dry conditions and recent strong winds.