Police fatally shoot man suspected of breaking into cars in downtown Colorado Springs

Police shot and killed a man in downtown Colorado Springs Monday afternoon who was suspected of breaking into vehicles and threatening someone with a firearm in a parking lot.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Downtown Colorado Springs was closed down at Pikes Peak Avenue from Weber Street to Nevada Avenue on Monday, March 31, 2025 after police fatally shot a man suspected of breaking into cars.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and South Nevada Avenue, according to a social media post from the police department.

Police responded to a parking lot in the area after a call for service around 2:21 p.m. When they attempted to take the man into custody, they said he exited a vehicle with a firearm. An officer fired at least one round, hitting the suspect.

According to authorities, officers gave medical aid, but the suspect was declared dead on scene. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said investigators recovered a firearm on the scene.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will conduct an investigation into the shooting, per state law.