Three Highlands Ranch elementary schools to close in 2026

Faced with historically low birth rates in the state and declining enrollment, the Douglas County School Board voted 7-0 this week to shutter three elementary schools after the last bell rings next year.

Highlands Ranch’s Saddle Ranch, Heritage and Acres Green elementary schools will close in 2026 and students will be moved to Eldorado, Summit View and Fox Creek elementary schools respectively.

The board also voted to move sixth grade in the neighborhood to middle school and slightly change school boundaries in Highlands Ranch.

The district said the decision was two years in the making and not only addresses the dwindling number of elementary-age students, but makes sure students have access to full staffing and resources.

“These two changes are specific to schools in the Highlands Ranch region. All of these adjustments will help us to ensure that the newly consolidated schools remain efficient and sustainable for years to come,” said Superintendent Erin Kane in a letter sent to Douglas County school families last month.

The board also said the consolidated elementary schools will get any expansion or improvements needed to house more students, that the emptied buildings will likely be home for future district programming, and that the playgrounds and fields will still be maintained.

The Douglas County School District said its next strategic plan will include a timeline for moving all of the district’s sixth graders to middle school.