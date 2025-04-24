Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union to merge with Minnesota financial institution

Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union is merging with Minnesota-based Wings Credit Union. Combined, the new financial institution will serve nearly 1 million members, mostly in Colorado and Minnesota, though Wings also has locations in Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"The Ent board has been considering strategic growth opportunities to ensure an even brighter future for our credit union," Pam Nicholson, Ent Credit Union board chair said in a statement. "After meaningful deliberation of the benefit to our members through this merger of equals, the board voted unanimously to move forward."

The board of Wings Credit Union also unanimously approved the merger according to the announcement.

Ent was founded in 1957 to serve the former Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, located at what is now the Olympic Training Center east of downtown. It currently has about 560,000 members and branches in 21 counties along Colorado's Front Range.

Founded in 1938 by seven airline employees, Wings Credit Union has nearly 400,000 members.

The merger is considered a "merger of equals," because each company's assets are around $10 million. It's still contingent on member and regulatory approval.

The legal merger is expected in 2026. The new company will be called Wings Credit Union, and its leader will be current Ent President and CEO, Chad Graves.

According to a statement, members of either credit union will not see any immediate changes.