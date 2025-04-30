Photos: World’s biggest passenger jet makes first scheduled Denver landing as Lufthansa begins service

The world’s largest passenger jet made its first-ever regularly scheduled landing at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, when a Lufthansa German Airlines Airbus A380 touched down after a nonstop flight from Munich, Germany.

Its arrival marks the beginning of regular service between the two cities, at least through September.

Just how big is this super-sized jumbo jet? If the workhorse Boeing 737 passenger jet were a Labrador Retriever, the Airbus A380 would be a Great Dane. Depending on configurations, the single-level 737 has seating for anywhere up to just over 200, while the A380 is capable of holding as many as 840 people on two decks. And it needs two gates to board flyers efficiently: Its wingspan is about 261 feet — about 100 feet wider than a football field.

Phil Washington, DIA’s chief executive, welcomed the behemoth from Munich, Germany, during a quick speech at the gate on Wednesday, surrounded by the Lufthansa flight crew, television cameras and curious onlookers. He pointed out that Denver’s airport — one of the busiest in the world, the second largest in the world, and the site of the longest commercial runway in North America — is more than capable of handling the A380 and its regular non-stop round trips to Munich.

Wednesday’s event marked the second time an A380 landed in Denver, but that was a medical emergency landing for an Air France flight going from Los Angeles to Paris.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Ground crews watch as a Lufthansa German Airlines Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, taxis after landing at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The jet’s wingspan is wider than a football field.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington speaks with reporters after a Lufthansa German Airlines Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, landed at DIA on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington welcomes the flight crew of a Lufthansa German Airlines Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, which landed at DIA on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

