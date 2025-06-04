Study offering free well testing for homeowners in Otero, Bent, Prowers and Kiowa counties for certain contaminants

A study to determine levels of specific contaminants in groundwater in the Lower Arkansas River Valley is getting underway.

The Colorado Geological Survey is collecting baseline data for some radioactive materials and metals in areas around the state. Currently, the researchers want to test water from private residential wells in Otero, Bent, Prowers and Kiowa counties. It’s possible they may expand into Pueblo County at a future date.

Researchers are asking homeowners in this region to volunteer their wells for free testing. If selected, the homeowner will receive a pre-paid kit to sample their well water and return it to the lab. Confidential results will be provided to participants.

These tests are part of an ongoing multi-year project funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Some of the contaminants they are looking for include uranium, thorium, molybdenum, gross Alpha and other things not typically covered in standard well tests.

The Lower Arkansas River Valley is known to have naturally occurring contaminants in groundwater. This study will provide additional data.

Similar studies have already been completed in the Wet Mountain Valley, San Luis Valley, Gunnison County and the Uravan Belt on the Western Slope.

The researchers have a limited budget, so they’re working to find wells across the study area and not all in one spot.

People who are interested in participating should send an e-mail to [email protected], that includes a name, shipping address (the physical address of the property, if different), and phone number, which is required by FedEx for delivery. The researchers will respond with more detailed information and request confirmation.