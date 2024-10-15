Southern Colorado to receive millions in federal grants and loans for economic development and water infrastructure

Communities in Southern Colorado will get a boost from more than $22 million in federal grant funds, as well as almost the same amount in loans.



Nearly $8 million in federal USDA grant money along with more than $20 million in loans will help replace sections of the water system in Rocky Ford in Otero County.

The town of Walsh in Baca County is getting a USDA grant for more than $4.4 million plus about $1.5 million in loans to upgrade the water treatment system there.



Meanwhile, $9.5 million dollars from the U.S Department of Energy will be made available to support workforce training and economic development in communities affected by the Three Corners Connector. The proposed 300 miles of transmission lines will connect existing power systems in Pueblo and the Oklahoma panhandle. It’s expected to get underway next year.

Also, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs recently awarded $500,000 to the Southeast Council of Governments for a Renewable Energy Impact Study in 18 Eastern Plains counties. The project is aimed at evaluating the effects of renewable energy development and looking for ways to reduce negative impacts.