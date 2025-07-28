More Coloradans, especially men, are reaching out to the state’s mental health crisis line

Editor's Note: This story contains mention of self-harm. If you or someone you know is considering suicide or other acts of self-harm, please visit 988Colorado.com, or call or text 988 from your cell phone, for free, confidential, and immediate support.

Men made up the majority of callers to Colorado’s mental health crisis line, with most calls coming from people ages 26 to 39, according to a one-year analysis of the state’s new “988” line.

Calling or texting 988 immediately connects anyone concerned about their emotional or mental health or substance use with a trained specialist for free, confidential support. The service’s website also offers a live chat function.

In 2024, Colorado’s state-specific crisis line was rebranded as the 988 Colorado mental health line and soon after became the state’s primary crisis and mental health line. The move aligns Colorado with the national effort to make 988 the universal number for psychological aid, the same way dialing 911 works for other emergencies.

Colorado launched a public marketing campaign for the 988 line last summer, generating more than 680 million media impressions. The one-year analysis found that awareness of the hotline increased 80 percent, while the perception that 988 Colorado is for more than crisis is up 20 percent.

More than half of the calls were from men

Fifty-four percent of English-speaking help-seekers last year were male, while 42 percent were female (another four percent did not specify gender). But for Spanish-speakers, 80 percent of those who called 988 Colorado were male.

“While men have traditionally been less likely to engage in mental health services, we believe that the 988 model may be lowering barriers for certain male populations to seek help with three different modalities: call, text or live chat,” said Gordon Coombes, 988 Colorado director.

Officials also say that because 988 Colorado is now promoted as a mental health line, not strictly a suicide and crisis line, it has become more appealing for male populations who may be seeking mental health support. But they add the figures indicate a strong need for tailored outreach and support for men, along with special outreach for other demographic groups.

Overall, use of the service increased 15 percent over the year for a total of 94,000 calls, 16,000 texts and about 9,000 live chats. The top five reasons for contacting 988: anxiety, social concerns, self-harm or suicidal thoughts, depression and substance use.

While officials say growing awareness of the line contributed to its increased use, they also think more people are in need of the help it offers.

“Additionally, we’ve heard from community partners that rising stress related to housing, cost of living, political polarization, and general societal uncertainty is having a real emotional impact,” said Coombes. “While the political climate is one piece of the puzzle, it’s not just a guess—it aligns with what we’re hearing both anecdotally and from professionals across the behavioral health landscape.”

Twenty-eight percent of contacts were repeat callers.

“I think that really shows the strength and the trust and confidence in the service, and that there has been value to that help-seeker,” said Chloe Rekow, 988’s marketing and outreach specialist.

Most interactions were successfully de-escalated by trained specialists.

For people using the Spanish service, Denver, El Paso, and Arapahoe counties had the highest number of crisis intervention calls, but more than 80 percent of Spanish-speaking callers didn’t report their location, which limited the geographic analysis. While Denver and El Paso counties had the highest volume of calls, calls from Arapahoe County prompted most of the interventions.

About 40 percent of Spanish-speaking callers were concerned about depression, with calls surging in November. The number of calls dropped in December.

Colorado’s 988 line, which is paid for a surcharge that is on phone bills across the state and some federal money, was the fourth most-used in the nation in 2024. Colorado has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, according to federal data.

While the service operates in English and Spanish, translation can be provided to callers in more than 150 additional languages.

What’s next?

988 staff plan to continue a multipronged effort to raise awareness about the service and its resources. They’ll also focus on youth specifically with public awareness campaigns.

This month, 988 launched 988 Radio, billed as a soothing ambient radio station, on YouTube. The programming stream, “complete with visualization, helps people unplug from noisy, crowded situations, and lets them listen to some centering, calming radio,” said Coombes.

If you or someone you know is feeling overwhelmed, panicked, or out of control, or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 or chat online at 988Corado.com.