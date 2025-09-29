The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for October 2025

Autumn has arrived and so has a wave of exciting new music from Colorado!



This October, we’re spinning standout tracks from feminist punk powerhouse Cheap Perfume, whose long-awaited third album delivers some of their most searing songs yet. On the folk side, we’re highlighting a tender new solo release from Patrick Dethlefs, recorded live in a small room at Cowboy Cowabunga Recordings in Evergreen. Both artists have been fixtures on Colorado stages for over a decade.



If you’re into post-punk synth-pop, check out Packaging, a new project from longtime Denver band Flaural, who teamed up with Seattle's Daniel Lyon (Spirit Award) for their debut album dropping this month. Also drawing from post-punk and shoegaze is moonpool, the new project from members of The Sickly Hecks.



More new music this month includes Nicki Walters, whose duo playfully describes their sound as “self-depreciating gay music” with an indie folk edge. Los Toms brings bilingual flair with songs in English and Spanish, wrapped in their signature psychedelic desert fuzz. Meanwhile, duo NONĒ SUNSHINE blends roots influences with a dose of ‘90s alternative energy.



And finally, there’s a brand-new collaboration between queer pop icon DESTINO and Bunny Blake (both Local 303 alumni) who will perform their new track and more live at our October meetup!



Join us for the Local 303 Meetup: Halloween Takeover at Skylark Lounge located at 140 South Broadway in Denver. It will be on Monday, Oct. 27 from 6:30–9 p.m. The Local 303 Meetup is 21+ and Free Admission!



Come dressed in your best costume (music-related or not) and enter our third annual costume contest! We’ll be awarding trophies and concert tickets, with the grand prize winner scoring a pair of tickets to see DEVO at Mission Ballroom.



See you there and don’t forget your costume! Special thanks to our sponsor of the Local 303 Meetup, Cambio Tequila.



Now, meet October's featured artists...

Cheap Perfume

Jacki Vitetta Photo: Jacki Vitetta

Band Lineup:

Stephanie Byrne - vocals

Jane No - guitar/vocals

Geoff Brent - bass

David Grimm - drums



Colorado Home: Colorado Springs / Denver



Formed: 2015



Latest Release: Don't Care. Didn't Ask. album, October 3, 2025, Snappy Little Numbers



Upcoming Shows:

10/3 – Denver CO @ Marquis

10/4 – Colorado Springs, CO @ What's Left

10/10 – Fort Collins, CO @ Surfside 7

10/11 – Trinidad, CO @ Fancy Spider Music Festival



About: Cheap Perfume isn't here to politely ask for your attention—they're taking it, champagne in hand. Formed in Colorado in 2015, this feminist punk powerhouse delivers razor-sharp riffs and unapologetically political lyrics wrapped in a glittering explosion of riot grrrl energy. Fronted by Stephanie Byrne (vocals) and Jane No (guitar/vocals), with Geoff Brent on bass and David "Hott Dave" Grimm on drums, Cheap Perfume is the sound of dismantling oppression while having a good time.



Their debut album, Nailed It (2016), threw punches at sexism, street harassment, and the absurdity of the Trump era, while Burn It Down (2019) blasted white supremacy, championed intersectional feminism and gave us the anti-fascist anthem “It’s Okay to Punch Nazis.” Now, Cheap Perfume returns angrier than ever with their upcoming third album, Don't Care. Didn't Ask., set for release in fall 2025. Its infectious hooks amplify themes of capitalist exploitation, class solidarity, and the need for direct action and mutual aid as fascism tightens its grip in America.



With their incendiary live shows known for their community spirit and zero tolerance for bullshit, Cheap Perfume has cemented their place as one of the most vital voices in punk. Don't Care. Didn't Ask. isn't just a record—it's a rallying cry. Join the resistance; bring a bottle.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We don't have any set tour plans right now, but we're working on them and will hopefully hit at least the U.S. Midwest and East Coast in 2026. Other than that, we're just working to promote the album because we're really proud of it!



Website: https://linktr.ee/cheapperfume



Website: https://linktr.ee/cheapperfume

DESTINO X Bunny Blake

Photo: Luis Bustos

Band Lineup: DESTINO - Vocalist, Producer



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2016



Latest Release: “ICONIC” (Single) - September 22, 2025 - Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: October 29 - Local 303 Meetup at Skylark Lounge



About: DESTINO is an electronic pop act based in Denver, CO. Having performed around the US as a supporting act for the likes of Gracie Abrams, Carly Rae Jepsen, Orville Peck, Tinashe, poptropicaslutz!, and Sophie Powers, DESTINO has quickly built a reputation for high-energy performances and genre-bending pop anthems. Blending hyperpop shimmer with mainstream pop hooks, their music explores themes of self-love, queerness, and transformation, offering listeners both catharsis and celebration.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Currently recording their sophomore album!



Website: https://www.instagram.com/destinomakesmusic



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok

Band Lineup: Bunny Blake



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: “ICONIC” (Single) - September 22, 2025 - Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

October 10 & 11 - “BallyBOO!” Freakshow / Cabaret At Ballyhoo Table & Stage

October 27 - Local 303 Meetup At Skylark Lounge



About: Bunny Blake is a Denver-based alternative pop artist blending pastel-goth, circus, and dollcore aesthetics with raw emotional storytelling. Inspired by artists like Jazmin Bean and Melanie Martinez, she invites listeners into a darkly whimsical world where vulnerability becomes spectacle.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Currently working on her debut full length album!



Website: https://www.bunnyblakemusic.com/links



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok

Los Toms

Photo: Zoe Baumann

Band Lineup:

Nathaniel Dorlac (he/him) - Bass, Lead Vocals

Casey Garrow (he/him) - Guitar, Vocals

Jay LeCavalier (he/him) - Keys, Guitar

Giovanni Manwaring (he/him) - Drums, Vocals

Dave O'Donnell (he/him) - Drums



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2017



Upcoming Shows:

Oct 10th - Album Release/Art Show at The Neighbor in Fort Collins

Oct 13th - Hi-Dive in Denver supporting Acid Mothers Temple & The Macks

Oct 17th - HQ in Denver for The Rocky Mountain Ripper



About: Los Toms woke up this morning in a decommissioned RTD bus and wrote these words. There is one band on this earth that can deliver the truth about tubes. That band is Los Toms. Our opponents will tell you that reality is a cube, but this has been proven false. Our live shows have been described as "unpredictable". As much as a cult as it is a band, Los Toms presents a soundtrack to the apocalypse - crushing psychrock and driving double drums, briefly interjected by absurdist commentary.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We just wrapped on presenting the fifth year Psychs Peak, a two-day camping festival in the mountains, and are already at work organizing for next year. Dave and Nate both put together and run the event, which is starting to gain a lot of traction in the psychrock scene. This year's fest, which took place Sep 5-6 in Pine, was the biggest year we've had and we expect it to keep growing. While we plan in the off-season, we hope to present some local shows throughout the year to showcase local psych acts.



Website: lostoms.bandcamp.com



Website: lostoms.bandcamp.com

moonpool

Photo: Chlo Barkley

Band Lineup:

Raymond Suny (he/him) – Vocals/Guitar

Steven Hartman (he/him) – Drums

Izaiah Miller (he/him) – Guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Raymond and Steven have played together as The Sickly Hecks since 2018, but created moonpool in February 2025 to reflect the change in their music.



Latest Release: Syzygy, double single, July 25th, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: September 27th at Marquis (opening for Slow Crush with Faetooth and NVM)



About: moonpool is a Denver-based trio forging a visceral blend of heavy shoegaze, grunge, and post-punk catharsis. With spectral melodies, fuzz-drenched guitars, synth textures, and emotionally charged vocals, they channel transformation through distortion and cinematic tension.



Their latest two-song release Syzygy explores duality in both theme and sound. Lead single “Like You Do” is a haunting, high-intensity track that confronts desire, projection, and inner fragmentation. The companion track “Aim” pushes even further, erupting into tremolo-laced riffs and thunderous rhythm as it reckons with identity, self-destruction, and spiritual rebirth.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We plan to release an EP towards the end of the year or early 2026.



Website: https://moonpool.cool/



Website: https://moonpool.cool/

Nicki Walters

Photo: Lauren Gerken

Band Lineup:

Nicki Walters (she/they) guitar & vocals

Nick Schell (they/them) drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: mouthful of roses (album), Sept. 19th, 2025, self-released



About: Blending singer-songwriter folk, electronic textures, and alternative edges, Nicki Walters and drummer Nick Schell craft an immersive sound marked by intricate guitar work, unique time signatures, and inventive rhythms. Based in Denver, the duo draws inspiration from artists like Radiohead, boygenius, and The Smile, weaving themes of mental health, queer identity, and life’s chaos into their lyricism.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Go listen to our new record that just dropped, mouthful of roses!



Website:https://nickiwalters.com



Get Social: LinkTree

NONĒ SUNSHINE

Photo: Beth Laird

Band Lineup: Derek Hyde and Thomas Scott (TS) Laird



Colorado Home: Denver



Latest Release: "Nobody Nobody" (Single), Sept. 7, 2025, Self-Released



About: NONĒ SUNSHINE is an alternative rock duo with roots in Denver, but their sound is built for far bigger stages. The creative collision of longtime collaborators Derek Hyde and Thomas Scott (TS) Laird, the band delivers a signature blend of moody introspection and high-octane hooks, always chasing the perfect song.



Though the project is newly emerging, its foundation spans two decades of friendship and songwriting. First connected through a musician’s classified ad, Hyde and Laird found instant creative chemistry and a shared worldview that’s fueled their music ever since. Life took them down different roads, but the songs never stopped, and now, they’re finally ready to be heard.



With recent singles like “Stay Gold,” “Clairvoyant,” and “Beautiful” racking up thousands of radio spins, NONĒ SUNSHINE is proving that good things not only take time, but they leave a mark when they arrive.



Website: http://www.nonesunshine.com



Get Social: Instagram

Packaging

Photo: Jake Hanson

Band Lineup:

Daniel Lyon (he/him) - Guitar, Lead Vocals

Connor Birch (he/him) - Synth, Keys, Vocals

Collin Johnson (he/him) - Bass, vocals

Nick Berlin (he/him) - Drums, Percussion



Colorado Home: Denver / Seattle



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: Packaging self-titled album is out 10/10/2025 via Share It Music / Sub Pop Records Distribution



Upcoming Shows:

10/03 - RENO, NV · OFFBEAT Festival

11/06 - Denver, CO · Hi-Dive (record release show)

11/07 - Santa Fe, NM · Marigold Room

11/08- Phoenix, AZ · Gracies

11/09 - Los Angeles, CA · Non-Plus Ultra

11/13 - Portland, OR · Lollipop Shoppe

11/14 - Boise, ID · Shrine Social Club

11/15 - Seattle, WA · Sunset Tavern



About: The name Packaging may connote a cynical mindset about the music industry, but the music that duo Daniel Lyon (Spirit Award) and Daniel “Connor” Birch (Flaural) make is far from cynical. Instead, it’s a passionate merging of elements from their distinct voices: krautrock chug, psychedelic swirl, electronic grandeur, and tuneful accessibility, with a pinch of bristling self-awareness sprinkled on top.



Their debut album, Packaging, is a suite of emotionally resonant songs about disconnection, ennui, and restless movement. Featuring several musical contributors, including Luke Temple (Here We Go Magic), Ash Reiter (Sugar Candy Mountain), James Barone (Beach House), and Andy Rauworth (Gauntlet Hair). The album, like actual packaging, is a tactile experience. From the pulse-pounding rush of “Running Through The Airport” and “In My Pocket” to the woozy melancholia of “Didn’t Wanna Stay” and the quietly devastating “On Holiday,” Lyon and Birch combine their talents in ways that push each other to new emotive heights.



Website: packagingmusic.com



Website: packagingmusic.com

Patrick Dethlefs

Photo: Brooks Svitak

Band Lineup:

Patrick Dethlefs (he/him) guitar/vocals

Jess Parsons (she/her) keys/vocals

Mark Anderson (he/him) drums/vocals

Kramer Kelling (he/him) bass

Miles Eichner (he/him) guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Est. 1990, but started releasing music under my own name in 2010.



Latest Release: "Patty" self-released September 12th 2025.



Upcoming Shows:

Velvet Elk - Boulder, CO 10/5

Fancy Spider Fest - Trinidad, CO 10/11

Jamestown Mercantile - Jamestown, CO 11/4.



About: My name is Patrick Dethlefs and I’m a singer, songwriter and musician based out of Denver, Colorado. I started releasing my own music around 2010. Since then I’ve played a lot of shows, written a fair amount of songs and opened for many people I could call heroes. I’ve got a new record “Patty” (out September 12th, 2025) and I think is some of my best work yet. I hope you’ll check it out, share it with someone you love and come to a show.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I'm just really happy to share my new record "Patty". We recorded it over 3 days last November at Cowboy Cowabunga Recordings in Evergreen, Colorado. The only parts we overdubbed were Jess & Mark's harmony vocals, everything else was played live together in a small room. I didn't wear headphones the whole time! I think we captured something really special and I hope people will take the time to give it a listen and maybe share it with someone who might also enjoy it. I'm looking forward to playing these songs live.



Website: www.patrickdethlefs.com



Get Social: Instagram