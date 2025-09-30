Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reviewing Hunter S. Thompson’s 2005 death

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will review the death of renowned journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson.

The move comes more than 20 years after he was found dead at his home in Woody Creek, Colo., on Feb. 20, 2005, from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 67.

He is best known for his works "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," "The Rum Diary" and "Hell’s Angels: A Strange and Terrible Saga," for which he spent time embedded with the notorious motorcycle gang documenting their lives.

He is also recognized for pioneering gonzo journalism, a first-person style of reporting, which discards traditional journalistic style and centers the reporter as a character in the story they’re telling.

While there is no new evidence suggesting foul play, CBI is taking the case back up at the suggestion of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office following a request from his widow, Anita Thompson.

“We understand the profound impact Hunter S. Thompson had on this community and beyond,” said Sheriff Michael Buglione in a press release. “By bringing in an outside agency for a fresh look, we hope to provide a definitive and transparent review that may offer peace of mind to his family and the public.”

The author famously ran to become the Pitkin County Sheriff in 1970 as a candidate for the “Freak Power” movement. His platform was documented in a Rolling Stone article titled “The Battle for Aspen,” in which he suggested the town be renamed “Fat City” to discourage developers from building there.

CBI told CPR News it will not provide interviews until the investigation is complete, but there is no firm deadline for when that might be.

If you need help, dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also reach the Colorado Crisis Services hotline at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat.