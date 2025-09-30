Denver’s big international event, Biennial of the Americas, is going ‘hyper-local’ because of US politics

The Biennial of the Americas is set to return to Denver in October. The event is supposed to be an international celebration of cultures across the Western Hemisphere — but this year’s event will be heavily hyper-local.

The organizers have kept the focus on Colorado because they’re worried international visitors will be obstructed and endangered by the country’s political culture.

“I think one of the reasons this year that we're really doubling down on our local community and being able to showcase some of the amazing artists and collaborators here is because of the political climate and the danger it represents to bringing in artists and leaders from across the Americas to the U.S.,” said FloraJane DiRenzo, executive director of the nonprofit behind the event.

“Certainly, obtaining visas has always been a challenge for collaborators like us who want to bring in amazing talent from across our borders, but this political climate feels even more challenging,” she added.

The event debuted in Denver in 2010 under then-mayor John Hickenlooper and has run every two years. In some editions, it has drawn dozens of international artists and speakers from more than 25 countries.

This year, it will be held at Writer Square in downtown from Oct. 15-26. The event is generally free of charge, but various panels and shows will require tickets.

