Listen: A viral cake picnic serves up sugar, community and pickles

More than 450 people lined up at RiNo Art Park this past Saturday, all with one thing in common: a love of cake.
“It’s delicious! I can eat it all day. I just want to eat all of it,” said Allison Ferreira’s excited kids.
The home baker attended with her 6- and 9-year-olds and husband in tow.
“Our hobby is eating and sweets, so we're like, ‘This is for us,’” she said.
The event was part of a social media trend that has spread around the globe, with cake-themed gatherings happening from New York City to Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Saturday’s frosting-filled gathering in RiNO was organized by Denver-based pastry chef Morgan Bennett, who was inspired by the first Cake Picnic series in San Francisco created by Elisa Sunga.
“With everything going on in the world right now, we all need a little bit of simple joy. And a sweet treat brings a lot of people joy,” Bennett told Denverite. “For the longest time I was like, ‘I can't be a baker.’ I want to do something meaningful, something with more purpose. And I was like, ‘You know what? If I'm having a bad day, what do I want? I want a treat, I want to reach for a little something.’ So, it does bring joy.”
There’s only one hard rule: every participant brings a cake.