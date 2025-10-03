Listen: A viral cake picnic serves up sugar, community and pickles

More than 450 people lined up at RiNo Art Park this past Saturday, all with one thing in common: a love of cake.

“It’s delicious! I can eat it all day. I just want to eat all of it,” said Allison Ferreira’s excited kids.

The home baker attended with her 6- and 9-year-olds and husband in tow.

“Our hobby is eating and sweets, so we're like, ‘This is for us,’” she said.

The event was part of a social media trend that has spread around the globe, with cake-themed gatherings happening from New York City to Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Saturday’s frosting-filled gathering in RiNO was organized by Denver-based pastry chef Morgan Bennett, who was inspired by the first Cake Picnic series in San Francisco created by Elisa Sunga.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Morgan "Lil Bergie" Bennett holds the bounty of samples she picked out during her event, Lil Bergie & Friends' Cake Picnic, at RiNo Art Park. Sept. 27, 2025.

“With everything going on in the world right now, we all need a little bit of simple joy. And a sweet treat brings a lot of people joy,” Bennett told Denverite. “For the longest time I was like, ‘I can't be a baker.’ I want to do something meaningful, something with more purpose. And I was like, ‘You know what? If I'm having a bad day, what do I want? I want a treat, I want to reach for a little something.’ So, it does bring joy.”

There’s only one hard rule: every participant brings a cake.

