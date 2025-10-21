Here’s why former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson called Denver coach Sean Payton ‘classless’

Former Bronco and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at his former coach, Sean Payton, on social media Tuesday.

“Classless… but not surprised….” Wilson said on X, formerly Twitter. “Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”

The Broncos' coach had taken a swipe at Wilson after Denver beat the New York Giants on Sunday. Wilson watched from the Giants' sidelines after he lost the starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart earlier in the season following an 0-3 start.

Payton said after Denver's historic comeback win that the Giants “found a little spark with” Dart, and hinted that part of a conversation he had with New York owner John Mara included wanting to face Wilson instead.

“I was talking to (Giants CEO) John Mara not too long ago and I said, ‘We were hoping that change would’ve happened long after our game,'” Payton said.

Wilson then took his own jab at Payton, for whom he played one ill-fated season in 2023. His comments referred to the “Bounty Gate” scandal from 2009-11 with the New Orleans Saints, Payton's former team. The NFL found the Saints were rewarding players for hits on opponents with an intent to injure. Payton was suspended for a year, and the scandal left a mark on his career.

Wilson joined the Broncos via trade from Seattle in 2022 and signed a five-year, $245 million extension. They went 4-11 in his first season before Denver hired Payton. The Super Bowl-winning coach was returning to the sidelines following a stint in broadcasting.

Payton benched Wilson 15 games in after giving the QB an ultimatum: adjust a provision in his contract or risk being benched. The move was meant to ensure the 10x Pro Bowl QB either didn't get injured or removed an injury guarantee from his contract.

In a leaked letter sent to the Broncos, the NFL Players Association said the ultimatum was a violation of the union's collective bargaining agreement with the league and illegal, according to the Washington Post.

If Wilson were on the roster by March 17, 2024, his $37 million salary for 2025 would have been guaranteed.

Wilson didn't budge. Weeks later, he finished the season on the bench. He was released by the end of the league year, which put an end to the ugly breakup between a veteran coach and player.

Now a little over a month away from turning 37, Wilson spent last season with Pittsburgh before signing in free agency with the Giants.