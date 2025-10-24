Listen: Denver bathhouse would tap geothermal wells and a half-million-dollar tax credit

The team behind Coba is a long way from realizing its grand vision to put a pool-packed wellness mecca south of downtown Denver.

So, for the moment, the company — named by combining the words “Colorado” and “bathhouse” — has settled for a sauna on wheels.

A custom-built trailer, called the Cobacita, sits at the site of the planned bathhouse in the La Alma neighborhood near Denver's Auraria Campus. Behind a set of folding glass doors, visitors will find rounded cubbies for their belongings and curtains blocking off a pair of changing areas.

The sauna itself offers benches for 16 people around a wood-burning stove. Cold plunge pools, of course, await outside to reduce inflammation and shock anyone’s frayed nervous system back into the embodied present. It’s all meant to offer a preview of the far more ambitious plans for the former industrial site at 1339 N. Osage St.

