Our Local 303 Halloween Meetup at Skylark Lounge kicked off with our 3rd annual costume contest, hosted by Willobee Carlan, Jason Thomas, and Alisha Sweeney! The grand prize went to Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus, who won DEVO tickets and our Best Costume trophy. Runners-up included a glittering Elton John, a mother-daughter duo as Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Goth Babe, and a crafty couples costume as the Louvre robbers. The night wrapped with a Halloween playlist of Colorado artists and a "ICONIC" set from Destino and Bunny Blake.
Photos: Local 303 Meetup for October with our 3rd annual costume contest
