The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for November 2025

This month’s Local 303 brings the perfect soundtrack for fall, with a mix of fresh discoveries from across Colorado’s music scene.



Fort Collins’ fuzz-folk act Autumnal returns to our Local 303 just in time for November, offering cozy, nostalgic sounds that feel like your favorite fall sweater. Hailing from up and down the Front Range, Gasoline Lollipops bring their signature gothic Americana, the sound that helped define Denver’s alt-country roots in the ’90s, with selections from their new album.



After a decade-long hiatus, The Photo Atlas are back with a new album and they've also played some live dates across Colorado. The dance-punk favorites first lit up Denver stages in 2004 and sound as energized as ever.



Making their Local 303 debut is Denver rockers Broken Record who released a new album produced by a collaborator known for work with indie legends Dinosaur Jr. which is a perfect match for their raw, melodic edge.



On the hip-hop front, RO$$AY, known as the “SOL CHILD” of Denver rap, drops a new track inspired by his recent wedding and honeymoon in Japan.



Rounding out the lineup is Best Man, the tenderhearted folk project from Emily Eicher who debuted this year. You can catch Best Man live at this month’s Local 303 Meetup!



Join us Monday, Nov. 24, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Skylark Lounge for a night of live music and community. Host Jessi Whitten will lead a music industry panel on booking shows at local venues, followed by a performance from Best Man. Admission is free and open to music lovers 21+. Skylark Lounge is located at 140 S. Broadway, Denver.



Special thanks to our sponsor of the Local 303 Meetup, Cambio Tequila.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Now, meet November's featured artists...

Autumnal

Photo: Jo Babb

Band Lineup: Annalee Knies (they/she/he) - vocals, guitar | Geneva Hein (they/she) - vocals, synth | Justice Murray (he/they) - bass | Nina Dorighi (she/her) - drums, BGV



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2022 as we are now



Latest Release: the seed becomes exposed album, sep. 26, 2025, Self-Released.



Upcoming Shows: We are playing the Hi Dive on November 2nd opening up for Ada Lea.



About: autumnal is a fuzz folk band from Fort Collins and Denver, Colorado. They combine the storytelling of folk songwriting with the tones and pedals of shoegaze to create a unique sound they've dubbed 'fuzz folk'. autumnal is fronted by childhood best friends Annalee Knies on guitar and vocals and Geneva Hein on synth and vocals. They are rounded out by Justice Murray on bass and Nina Dorighi on drums. Their lyrics detail the lives of twenty-somethings navigating the world; writing about everything from queerness to climate change. They strive to make the music scene a move inclusive space for anyone who wants to get involved, starting with their own shows.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We're going to spend this winter writing some new tunes for you all, stay tuned for more info coming in the new year!



Website: https://www.autumnalmusic.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube

Best Man

Photo: Kelsey Ellis

Band Lineup:

Emily Eicher (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Guitars, Keys

Meghan Holton (she/her) - Vocals, Guitar, Keys

Caitlyn Sullivan (she/her) - Vocals, Guitar

Joanna Pomeroy (she/her) - Vocals, Bass Guitar

Erin Woolf (she/her) - Vocals, Drums



Colorado Home: Arvada



Formed: 2025



Latest Release: People Pleaser LP, June 20th, 2025, Self Released



Upcoming Shows: Stay tuned!



About: Best Man is the indie folk project of Denver-based singer-songwriter Emily Eicher, who emerged in mid-2025 with her debut single, “Baby.” Raised in Michigan and trained at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance, Emily moved to Colorado in 2021. What followed was the slow, intentional crafting of her first LP, People Pleaser, a collection of songs that chronicle the quiet battles of becoming.



Her writing is rooted in emotional honesty, shaped by years of untangling identity, navigating relationships, and learning how to live with her own truth. In 2024, Emily came out as gay, and soon after wrote “Look What You Did,” a haunting track that holds both the ache of loss and the beauty of falling in love.



For Emily, music has always been a kind of therapy. With Best Man, she invites listeners into that space, where softness isn’t weakness, vulnerability is power, and every lyric is a thread pulled straight from the seams of real life experiences.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I’m working on another album that is currently unnamed, and I am hoping to book more shows for 2026. If you are a band looking for an opening act, please feel free to reach out to me.



Website: https://linktr.ee/bestman.music



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok

Broken Record

Photo: Chris Carraway

Band Lineup: Lauren Beecher (She/her, vocals/guitar), Larson Ross (He/him, guitar), Corey Fruin (He/him, bass), Nicholas Danes (He/him, drums)



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: Routine LP, released 10/14/25 on Power Goth Recordings



Upcoming Album Release Shows:

November 15th at Skylark in Denver with Safekeeper and Precocious Neophyte

November 16th at Surfside 7 in Fort Collins with Safekeeper and Carpet of Flowers



About: Over the past several years, Broken Record has gone from DIY basement emo project to a full-fledged indie rock band. After touring the west coast and writing a new album, recording presented an interesting dilemma: do we continue our do-it-yourself approach or should we try something new?



For this newest album, their third LP, the band enlisted the help of Justin Pizzoferrato (Dinosaur Jr., Wild Pink, Dazy) to produce and engineer. Pizzoferrato’s new perspective and excitement around the music helped Broken Record make something that still captures the band’s penchant for writing fuzzed-out emo but turns it into something more dynamic.



Lead single "T-60" is a perfect example, taking its undeniable chorus melody and lifting it to new heights before an unholy amount of feedback screeches in on the guitar solo. Second single “A Small Step” leans more into the fuzz and feedback than Broken Record has before, while still embracing the emotion and sound that earned raves from fans and critics alike. 'Routine' marries the band’s influences from post-hardcore and emo like Title Fight and Sunny Day Real Estate along with their penchant for early ‘90s radio rock like Gin Blossoms.



'Routine' itself is about that urge for something new, something better, and recognizing that the status quo has to change. Whether it’s someone else capitalizing on your work (“Do It Yourself”), the impossibility of retirement (“No Vacation”), or recognizing your own faults (“Nervous Energy”), the ideal world is right there if small steps are made. On Routine, Broken Record are willing to take those small steps but they’re also remembering that you can still be “DIY” even if you can’t do it all yourself.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Not an upcoming plan, but might be worth mentioning that we just played The Fest 23 in Gainesville, Florida! We are also about to start planning tours around the US for 2026.



Website: https://brokenrecordisaband.com/



Get Social: Bandcamp, Instagram, Bluesky, Facebook

Gasoline Lollipops

Photo: Eleanor Segel Williamson

Band Lineup:

Clay Rose (he/him) --Lead Singer, Guitar

Brad Morse (he/him) --Bass, Backing Vocals

Don Ambory (he/him) --Lead Guitar

Scott Coulter (he/him) --Keys

Kevin Matthews (he/him) --Drums, Backing Vocals



Colorado Home: We live up and down the Front Range of Colorado



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: Kill The Architect (album), June 13, 2025 via ALP Recordings



Upcoming Shows:

November 13 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre

November 14 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu’s

November 15 – Ft Collins, CO – Washington’s

November 17 – Des Moines, IA – xBk

November 18 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

November 19 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge

November 20 – Lincoln, NE – Zoo Bar

November 21 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads



About: Gasoline Lollipops have been genre-benders and boundary-breakers, fusing the ferocity of punk-injected rock and roll with the rawness of folk music, the story-telling of country, and the soul of roadhouse R&B. Front man, Clay Rose was raised between an outlaw, truck-driving father in the mountains of Colorado and a country song-writing mama in the sticks outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Clay’s penchant for open roads and trouble making are the backbone of the Gas Pops’ sound. The rest of the band consists of Don Ambory, Scott Coulter, “Bad” Brad Morse, and Kevin Matthews who all come equipped with music degrees from Chicago, Boston, Jacksonville, and Denver, respectively. They each add flavors of their own background and heritage, further diversifying the band’s signature sound.



Over the course of six albums, Gasoline Lollipops have explored the far corners of amplified American roots music. They’ve been genre-benders and boundary-breakers, fusing the ferocity of punk-injected rock & roll with the rawness of folk music, the storytelling of country, and the soul of roadhouse R&B. On Kill the Architect, they team up with longtime Los Lobos member Steve Berlin to distill that ever-evolving sound into something signature and distinct. Partially inspired by frontman Clay Rose’s compositions for a modern ballet based upon the tale of Samson and Delilah, Kill the Architect tackles big themes — including connection, balance, identity, and the search for one’s true self — with an ever bigger sound, veering from heavy-hitting rock anthems to lighter, country-influenced folksongs. Produced by Berlin during a series of live-in-the-studio performances and brought to life by a band of hard-touring, finger-bleeding road warriors, Kill the Architect captures a band firing on all cylinders with their tank filled to the brim, and their wheels pointing toward a horizon of their own making.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are excited for our upcoming Colorado and Midwest tour to promote our recent album release Kill The Architect.



Website: https://gasolinelollipops.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube

The Photo Atlas

Photo: Amy Luna

Band Lineup:

Guitar/Vocals : Alan Andrews Jr.

Guitar : Chris Martinez

Bass: Wes Luna

Drums: Luiggy Ramirez



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2004



Latest Release: Hello Hospital EP, Sep. 19, 2025, Self-Released



About: The Photo Atlas is a dance punk band from Denver. Fronted by Alan Andrews Jr. and formed in 2004, the band made a splash on the early 2000’s indie rock scene with their energetic dance party live shows and DIY attitude.



They signed to Stolen Transmission/ Island records in 2006 and shared the same lineup with artists such as Vampire Weekend, Tom Petty, Portugal. The Man, and Neon Trees. Performing at major festivals including SXSW, CMJ, Bamboozle and Warped Tour, and have toured extensively across the U.S. and internationally. Their music has been featured on MTV, Daytrotter, Alternative Press, and Spin Magazine, and included in popular video game soundtracks such as MLB The Show, Tony Hawk, and Burnout Paradise.



The band called it quits in 2015 after a decade of extensive touring. Reforming in 2024 with a new EP “Get Your Own Vices “ and just releasing the 2025 EP “Hello Hospital” in September. Since their return they've had features in the Westword and 303 magazine and have played Colorado music festivals FoCo Mx and UMS. Bringing the energy and excitement fans continue to move to, the band is primed for keeping dance party going!



Get Social: Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook

RO$$AY

Photo: Jackson Blunt

Band Lineup: RO$$AY (he/him)



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Relocated to Denver and began releasing music under the RO$$AY alias in 2021.



Latest Release: RO$$AY’s newest self released single is titled “Denver, Tokyo.” It was released on 10/20/2025, the same day he departed for an extended honeymoon trip in Japan. The song was produced by “Second Self” @prodbysecondself and pays homage to Lupe Fiasco’s “Paris, Tokyo.”



Upcoming Shows: 11/13 NYC & 11/29 Denver (Venue TBD)



About: Conscious hip-hop artist RO$$A¥ is the SOL CHILD of Denver rap. Growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas, he fell in love with Southern rappers like OutKast and started writing rhymes as a teen. After years of fine-tuning his musical abilities, he rose through the ranks of open mics to become the dynamic artist and producer he is today. Since joining Denver’s underground hip-hop scene in 2021, RO$$A¥ has performed dozens of shows at iconic local venues, opening for the likes of Termanology and The Pharcyde. His festival resume includes South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, FOCOMX in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Denver’s own Underground Music Showcase.



Following his 2022 debut album Sol Child!, RO$$A¥ has released four more full-length projects: self-produced album Messenger Who Shot Back, RO$$A¥ ON SXNDAY, a collaboration with producer Gloomy Sxnday, Dorothy, inspired by and named for his late grandmother, and most recently Mo’ Green Less Blues?, a joint album with Denver-based producer Burroughs. In 2025, Westword named him one of the Top 15 Hip-Hop Artists in Denver and awarded Mo’ Green Less Blues? Best Revolutionary Rap Album of the year. Taking inspiration from the raw vulnerability of artists like J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Kid Cudi, RO$$A¥ narrates the lessons he’s learned and encourages other determined dreamers to persevere. - Written by Cleo Mirza



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I’ve recorded several albums worth of music since the summer and I’m working hard to build a visual and conceptual world around each song/project. I’m making the best music of my life and I can’t wait to rollout these releases in early 2026. To all my supporters and those who just discovered me, STAY TUNED!



Website: rozzaydontplay.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube