Ball CEO stepping down immediately

The CEO of Ball Corp., the namesake of the Denver arena and the world’s largest manufacturer of aluminum cans, is stepping down.

The Westminster-based company said Ron Lewis, the supply chain chief who joined Ball in 2019, is taking over from Dan Fisher as CEO effective immediately. Ball didn’t give a reason for Fisher’s departure, aside from asserting it was not due to any disagreement with the company.

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Dan Fisher for his leadership and many contributions to Ball through the years. Dan has helped guide the company through challenging external conditions, and today Ball is well-positioned to achieve its 2025 objectives," the newly appointed chairman of Ball’s board, Stuart Taylor, said in a statement. "Looking ahead, we are confident that Ron is the right leader to advance Ball's strategy, and strengthen our culture and market leadership.”

Ball Corp. met Wall Street’s earnings targets when it announced third-quarter financial results just last week. But its share price is still down 14 percent this year as President Donald Trump’s trade war takes direct aim at Ball’s main business of manufacturing aluminum cans. The company is rejiggering its supply chain because one of its main plants is in Mexico.

During an earnings conference call, executives said the company raised prices for its cans by about 30 percent because of tariffs. The stock rose following the news of Fisher’s departure.