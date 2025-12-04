Photos: Indie Insiders Holiday Party

Denver's first real snowfall arrived just in time for our first-ever Indie Insiders holiday party! We invited our listener-members to the Mistletoe Lounge, a cozy holiday pop-up in Cherry Creek, for a private night of music, conversation, and community.



Inside the festive space, fellow music lovers mingled over a holiday playlist, shared stories, and a vinyl swap; a highlight that had our hosts and guests trading records.



This is just one of the perks of being an Indie Insider. If you'd like to join us for exclusive events like this, become one today!



