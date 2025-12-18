Colorado Rapids moving soccer match against Inter Miami CF to Empower Field at Mile High for Lionel Messi, but will he play?

The Colorado Rapids said Thursday that they are moving a game in April against soccer-great Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF, to Empower Field at Mile High.

There’s no guarantee, however, that Messi will play.

Empower Field allows the team to sell many more tickets than it usually would to the event, which would be the first time Messi, who has a world wide fan base and is considered to be one of the best soccer players to ever play, will feature in a game in Denver. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City holds about 18,000 people; Empower Field can hold more than 76,000.

But, the April 18 game comes less than two months before the beginning of the start of the World Cup, which is being held next year in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. In the past, Messi and his team have held him out of games if they felt like he was playing too much. Messi has not said if he plans to play in the World Cup.

Fans across MLS have been angered in the past after buying tickets to games where Miami and Messi are featured, only to have Messi not play in the games for various reasons. And this week, fans in India threw bottles and chairs at an event where Messi only made a brief appearance surrounded by officials and celebrities.

A press release from the Rapids Thursday afternoon made no mention of Messi.

The Rapids say they will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the club’s first home match at the game.

Tickets for the event are not yet on sale, but season ticket holders are guaranteed access to the match. Single-game tickets for the match go on sale January 15.