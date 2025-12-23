Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at DIA

Colorado health officials put out an alert Tuesday about a potential measles exposure at Denver International Airport earlier this month.

That exposure happened on Friday, December 12. An out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles traveled through the airport while infectious, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The infected person arrived at gate B45 in the B Concourse at 7:24 p.m. on Friday, December 12. They departed from Gate B84 in the B Concourse at 9:41 p.m. Passengers exposed to the case on either flight will be notified directly by public health agencies.

In a press release, CDPHE said the passenger is fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms — meaning the risk of transmission is lower, but still possible.

Measles cases are occurring throughout the country. As of December 23, 2025, a total of 2,012 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the most in three decades.

The state health department says there's a higher likelihood of exposure in places where a lot of people gather, like an airport.

Measles is highly contagious. It can sometimes lead to serious health problems. But it is a preventable disease due to an effective vaccine.

Measles symptoms start with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. That’s followed by a rash that generally starts several days later on the face and spreads.

Getting vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community, according to CDPHE.

Anyone who was at the part of the airport between 7 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. In this case, that’s through Friday, Jan. 2.

If symptoms develop, the agency advises calling your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in. Tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

Earlier this month, Colorado recorded three new measles cases, which increased the total for the year to 36, far surpassing totals from recent previous years.

Colorado's spike comes as the nation has seen a sharp increase in cases, and for the first time in a quarter century. The U.S. could lose its measles-free status.

For more information, visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations as well as 2025 Colorado measles case information and a current list of exposure locations.