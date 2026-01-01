Cast Your Vote for the Best Local 303 Acts of 2025!

The Local 303 is how we celebrate and champion the incredible music coming out of Colorado and we need your help.



We want to know: Which Colorado musicians were your favorites on the radio this year?



You can vote for up to five acts we spotlighted in 2025, then join us as we unveil the Top 15 live at the Local 303 Meetup on Monday, January 26th, at Skylark Lounge.



Plus, don’t miss the Best of Local 303: Top 15 Countdown, airing January 30 at 9 p.m. on More From the Local 303.



Voting is open now through January 23 at 10 p.m., so cast your votes and rally your friends to do the same. This is your chance to help celebrate and elevate the Colorado musicians who defined 2025 on our airwaves.



The #1 act will receive an exclusive interview with Local Music Director Alisha Sweeney, airing on More From the Local 303 and featured on our website. Three of the Top 15 artists will also be invited to perform at our annual 303 Day Party at Number 38 on March 3rd.



So, who topped your list?



VOTE NOW:

Loading…