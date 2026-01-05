Wildfire between Broomfield and Louisville extinguished Monday afternoon

Updated Jan. 5, 2026, at 5:07 p.m.

A 35-acre grass fire that ignited Monday afternoon between Broomfield, Lafayette and Louisville has been contained by local fire departments. Boulder County briefly issued evacuation orders for the neighborhood, which were lifted on Monday afternoon.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, crews quickly contained the grass fire, though a large pile of hay bales continued to burn for a while. Some firefighters will remain in the area to monitor for any lingering hotspots, according to the office.

Smoke was widely visible throughout the area.

Local officials quickly responded to the scene off of Northwest Parkway, near Highway 287 and Dillon Road, north of the area that burned during the devastating Marshall Fire in 2021.

While the fire caused several road closures, all of northbound 287 and one lane of southbound 287 are now open. Law enforcement is also working to open NW Parkway and a section of Dillon Road.

Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette was in the evacuation zone but did not return a request for comment. It’s unclear whether hospital officials had begun any evacuations. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said that firefighters placed some “structure protection” around the hospital in case the fire got close.