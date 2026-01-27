Broncos fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and 2 other assistants after AFC title game loss

The Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday in a shakeup of their coaching staff in the wake of their AFC championship game loss.

Lombardi had been with coach Sean Payton since he took the Broncos job 2023. His tenure in Denver ended after backup Jarrett Stidham filled in for an injured Bo Nix on Sunday and the New England Patriots beat the Broncos 10-7 in a game where a snowstorm made it difficult for both offenses in the second half.

Denver also fired wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch. Lombardi also was part of Payton's staff in New Orleans.

“I want to thank these coaches for playing an important role in elevating our program over the last three seasons,” Payton said in a statement. “I’ve been fortunate to work with Joe Lombardi for 15 years and am particularly grateful for his many contributions to our success as offensive coordinator.

“We sincerely appreciate Joe, Keary and Addison’s hard work and wish them all the best in the future.”

Nix led the Broncos (15-4) to a franchise record-tying 14 wins in the regular season and their first playoff victory since Super Bowl 50 a decade ago. He’s won 25 games in two seasons and boasts an NFL-best 11 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime over that span. The Broncos’ offense averaged 23.6 points per game during the regular season.

Payton fell to 1-3 in conference championships.