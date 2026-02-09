Habemus archiepiscopum! Colorado Springs bishop James Golka appointed as next archbishop of Denver

The Vatican didn’t look far to find the next archbishop of Denver.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Colorado Springs Bishop James Golka as the sixth Archbishop of Denver. The Holy See made the announcement on Saturday. He will be officially installed on March 25.

“I'm equally excited and equally sad,” said Archbishop-designate Golka during an introductory press conference Saturday. “Excited because I trust God more than I trust myself. And if God wants me to be here, I'm going to say yes. I cannot say no to that. And if God wants something, if we do what God wants, we're going to be great because it's God's plan, God's diocese, God's will.”

Golka also expressed sadness over leaving the Diocese of Colorado Springs. He was installed as that diocese’s third bishop on June 29, 2021.

“I'm very sad to leave my good people in Colorado Springs. Over four and a half years of being there, I fell in love with the people, the parishes, the priests, the diocese,” Golka said. “They're a big part of my heart. I carry them with me, and I'll miss them dearly.”

The Vatican also accepted the resignation of the current Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila after nearly 14 years of leading the Archdiocese.

“As I prepare to depart, my heart is filled with wonder and gratitude to the Father for the gift of the Church in Denver; her wonderful clergy, religious seminarians, and laity are faith-filled. And for the many blessings I have received in serving as shepherd for the past 13 and a half years,” Aquila said.

According to the Code of Canon Law, a diocesan bishop is mandated to submit his resignation to the Vatican when he reaches the age of 75. Aquila submitted his request for retirement upon turning 75 on Sept. 24, 2025. The acceptance of the resignation was delayed due to the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV.

“With gratitude to the Father and to Pope Leo for giving us Archbishop-designate Golka, I could not be happier to hand off the Church of Denver to him, knowing that he will continue to guide her with the shepherd's heart of Jesus Christ,” Aquila said.

Golka, 59, was born and raised in Grand Island, Nebraska. He’s the fourth of 10 children. He earned degrees in philosophy and theology from Creighton University in 1989. After serving as a Jesuit lay missionary volunteer for the Native American Missions in South Dakota from 1989 to 1990, he entered St. Paul Seminary in Minnesota. He earned a Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Sacramental Theology in 1994.

He was ordained a priest for his home Diocese of Grand Island on June 3, 1994, and served in various capacities within the diocese. His last assignment for the Diocese of Grand Island was vicar general and pastor of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Golka is also fluent in Spanish and has worked with Hispanic and other immigrant communities within the Diocese of Grand Island. He referred to three faith-based points when asked his thoughts on immigration.

“Every country has a right to guard their border. Every people have a right to seek safer, better land if they're not receiving it in their homeland. And as Catholics, what is charity? If someone's at my door in need, I help them,” Golka said. “So, I would just say those are the three starting points for us, and then we pray fervently for the Spirit to guide us where we need to go now.”

The Archdiocese of Denver and the Diocese of Colorado Springs will have a busy two months as they focus on the transition process.

There is no timetable as to when another bishop will be appointed to administer the Diocese of Colorado Springs. There’s no canon law that stipulates a certain length of time for the appointment. Pope Leo XIV could name a bishop from another diocese or an auxiliary bishop as the apostolic administrator of the diocese.

According to the diocese’s website, if a bishop isn’t appointed before the installation of Archbishop-designate Golka in Denver, the College of Consultors will elect a priest administrator. The priest would have canonical authority to govern the diocese, but not the authority to carry out functions reserved for bishops, like priest ordinations.

Aquila will hold a farewell mass before he officially retires. A time and date have yet to be determined.

Archbishop-designate Golka will celebrate Vespers, also known as Evening Prayer, on March 24. The Installation Mass will be held the following day, potentially at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception.