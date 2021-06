This is a rendering of the new Southern Colorado Public Media Center, the new home of KRCC.

The building is located at 720 N. Tejon.

The new Southern Colorado Public Media Center will bring together CPR, KRCC, Colorado College and Rocky Mountain Public Media under one roof.

The Southern Colorado Public Media Center is located on a pedestrian friendly corridor between the shops and restaurants of historic Colorado Springs and the new Robson Arena. (Photo taken April 2020 by @EdRobsonArea).

The new Robson Arena is nearly complete and the Southern Colorado Public Media Center is part of the transformation occurring in this area. (Photo taken September 2020 by @EdRobsonArena).

In keeping with the downtown renaissance, we are transforming this building at 720 N. Tejon into a state-of-the-art media center that will enhance journalism collaboration in Southern Colorado.

The second floor will house KRCC's vocal booths, control room and sound studio. Photo taken during construction, Jan. 18, 2021.

The front of the building, mid-makeover. Photo taken Jan. 18, 2021.

The new vocal booths will be soundproof and pristine — an upgrade from the offices in KRCC's old Victorian home.

The first floor of the Southern Colorado Media Center will feature a community room and collaboration space as well as offices for Colorado College and Rocky Mountain PBS.

Help with our efforts to build a new home for KRCC.

Learn more about the Southern Colorado Public Media Center and the history of the current KRCC building at KRCC.org/newhome.