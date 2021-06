As we begin to move into our new home at 720 N. Teton, we look back at the Victorian building that KRCC called home for decades.

We will soon be saying goodbye to KRCC's current home, located at 912 N. Weber St.

When KRCC signed on the air in 1951, it was the first non-profit FM license in Colorado and was primarily used for speech and drama classes at Colorado College. The station moved around the campus quite a bit before it settled into an old Victorian at 912 N. Weber.

The Victorian building is charming but isn’t soundproof, which makes live radio really difficult. Every siren, car alarm, motorcycle and leaf blower goes out over the air.

This is the view from just inside the front door.

The staircase landing was also the mailroom.

This was the KRCC studio in 1951.

This was the KRCC studio in 1979.

This is the main studio today at 912 N. Weber St.

This is the production studio today.

This is the door to Mike Procell's office.

These are the stairs leading to the basement where we had stored thousands of vinyl records.

Help with our efforts to build a new home for KRCC.

Learn more about the Southern Colorado Public Media Center and take a look back at the new KRCC building at KRCC.org/newhome.