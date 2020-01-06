Facing A Primary Challenge, State Sen. Angela Williams Says She Won’t Run For Re-Election

State Sen. Angela Williams announced Monday that she would not seek re-election in her Denver district after all.

"It's just some self-reflection about where I'm at in my life, making decisions for me and where I want to go next," she said in an interview. "My next journey -- put it that way."

Initially, Williams was one of several Democratic candidates who hoped to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner this year. She ended that bid in November, announcing that she would instead run for re-election in her current seat, state Senate District 33.

That move was complicated by the fact that state Rep. James Coleman, also a Democrat, had already announced his run for that seat.

At the time, Williams was unhappy with Coleman. “I have not decided to vacate my seat as Senator for SD33, and I think this has confused a lot of my constituents," she told Denverite in November. "As colleagues, I wish Rep. Coleman had sought my counsel before formally filing to run.”

On Monday Williams said her decision to withdraw from the state senate race had nothing to do with Coleman. She was confident she could still win the primary, she said.

"You know, 10 years is a long time to serve in the Colorado legislature, and I feel like I've made a huge difference for the people of Colorado," she said. Williams served in the House before moving to the state Senate.

Williams will still serve out the 2020 legislative session, and will focus on family medical leave, the repeal of the death penalty, and small business priorities, she said.

Williams doesn't have any immediate plans for what to do next, she said.