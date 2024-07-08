Health officials confirm case of human plague in Pueblo County

Health officials in Pueblo County have confirmed a human case of the bubonic plague.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said last week that preliminary tests indicated the bacteria’s presence. Now the department is confirming it.

Plague can be treated with antibiotics, but prompt care is necessary to avoid serious complications or even death. It's transmitted by fleas and occurs naturally in wild rodents. Symptoms can include sudden fever or chills, severe headache, nausea, and swollen lymph nodes with pain.

Public health officials are still looking into the specific source in this case, but they suggest people take the following precautions:

Eliminate places rodents can hide around the home, including removing brush and rock piles

Avoid contact with dead animals

Use insect repellent that contains 20-30 percent DEET to prevent flea bites

Do not let pets sleep in bed with you

Treat dogs and cats for fleas regularly

Do not allow pets to stray in area known for rodents, like prairie dog colonies

Keep pet food in rodent-proof containers

According to the state health department, there were 10 cases of plague in animals in 2021, the last report available. That count included six domestic animals. State data shows Pueblo County recorded one human case from 2005 to 2021.