Video: President Trump Speaks On Iran Strike, Announces New Sanctions

Updated 9:39 a.m.

President Donald Trump addressed the situation with Iran Wednesday morning from the Grand Foyer at the White House.

President Donald Trump says the American people should be “extremely grateful and happy” that no Americans were harmed when Iran launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops early Wednesday.

Trump says Iran "appears to be standing down" and credited an early warning system "that worked very well" for the fact that no Americans or Iraqis were killed.

Trump reiterated his position that "Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon." New sanctions on Iran were also announced unless the nation "changes its behavior."

The Iranian strikes came days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force. It was Iran's most brazen assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Top Senate Democrats are citing "deep concern" about the lack of information coming from the Trump administration about the Iran operation. They say they want Defense Department officials to provide "regular briefings and documents" to Congress.

Read More: Satellite Photos Reveal Extent Of Damage From Iranian Strike On Air Base In Iraq (via NPR.org)