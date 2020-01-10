The Denver Art Museum’s Monet Exhibit Is Sold Out (But There’s Still Hope, Maybe)

The much-talked-about Monet show at the Denver Art Museum has sold out.

DAM confirmed on Friday that there are currently no more tickets available.

However, the Sales and Services team is looking for ways to extend hours and open up more tickets for the public, a spokesperson for the museum said. They're encouraging people to keep checking the website.

This comes after the museum already extended its hours, even planning to stay open as late as midnight on the last two days of the show in early February.

The massive exhibition, “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature,” features more than 120 paintings spanning the French Impressionist’s career. It closes Feb. 2, after which much of the art will travel to the Museum Barberini outside of Berlin, which co-presented the show with DAM.

Disclosure: Colorado Public Radio, through its CPR Classical service, is partnered with the Denver Art Museum's "Claude Monet: The Truth Of Nature" exhibition. The partnership shares music related to the Monet era and includes classical host Monika Vischer as the voice of the exhibit's audio tour.