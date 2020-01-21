For The First Time, A State Lawmaker Has Given Birth During The Legislative Session

While Pettersen is away from the Capitol, Democrats will have a slimmer majority in the state Senate and will need to stay unified as a caucus to pass any legislation without Republican support.

Senate President Leroy Garcia said he looks forward to trying to make it a smooth transition for Pettersen when she returns.

“The rules allow for children (on the Senate floor),” Garcia said. “We are going to do absolutely all we can to help make sure Sen. Pettersen is accommodated here. And you know, I say that as a father of two boys. As I remind my colleagues, it's not like I'm removed from being a family man.”

Women hold the majority in the state Senate’s Democratic caucus. And Colorado’s House of Representatives is one of only two legislative chambers in the country where female lawmakers hold a majority. Overall, women make up nearly half of the state’s 100 lawmakers. Last year, for the third time in a row, the House elected a female Speaker in KC Becker.

As their ranks have increased, the Capitol has slowly become more friendly to new mothers. Last year even saw the opening of the building’s first lactation room.

While Pettersen is the first to give birth during the legislative session, a number of state lawmakers have had babies while in office. Majority Leader Steve Fenberg’s daughter was born just before the 2020 legislative session started. And last year, Democratic state Rep. Kyle Mullica was sworn into office when his daughter was only two days old.