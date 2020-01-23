Denver Could Be The First School District In The State To Require Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

Denver Public Schools will vote Thursday on whether it will be the first district in Colorado to require at least one all-gender bathroom in every school.

This comes after the DPS board voted in November on a resolution to affirm its commitment to supporting students and faculty by promising to acknowledge all gender identities. The district also decided not to require any formal legal process to change names in student or personnel records.

Boulder Valley School District has language within its school policies that gives guidelines on how to accommodate transgender and gender non-conforming students and staff. But there is no mandate that relates to bathrooms.

