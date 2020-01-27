Back In The 80s, Denver Gave Peregrine Falcons Swanky Skyscraper Nests. Whatever Happened To Them?

There was a time — a few decades ago — when peregrine falcons were a fixture of the Denver skyline, almost as common as the cash register building or maybe the gold dome.

“They were constantly in the paper and we could go out at lunch or during breaks and look up and sometimes see them soaring and swooping and gliding through the air, it was really cool to watch them,” said Marie Valenzuela, a downtown worker.

The headlines were a nice touch because the falcons hung over downtown from their perch atop the old Denver Post building at Broadway and 16th. It was part of a national Hail Mary pass to save the species.

“And then all of a sudden they were gone and I never found out what happened to them,” Valenzuela said. So she turned to Colorado Wonders to go bird sleuthing.

If you were to visit a Peregrine falcon at home, you’d best not be afraid of heights. Their typical roost is usually a thousand or so feet above the ground. The late Tom Cade, an ornithologist at Cornell University and an avid falconer, realized skyscrapers mimic the cliffs and canyons peregrines are drawn to. Even more, they provide ledges where falcons can build their simple nests, called scrapes (which makes skyscrapers all the more fitting).

Cities also have lots of pigeons, otherwise known as a tasty peregrine meal to go.

The idea came about in the 1970s, when the birds were considered extinct east of the Mississippi, and there were only 40 known pairs in the West. Cade founded The Peregrine Fund to help hatch the power-diving air missiles in captivity and relocate them to skyscrapers, and the wild too. It may have seemed outlandish, but with so few of the birds left, Erin Katzner, the Fund’s director of global engagement, said people were willing to give it a shot.

“It was sort of a stab in the dark, how do we help these birds that are in the wild, how do we help bolster their numbers and bring them back from the brink of extinction in a faster manner than would happen naturally in the wild by just removing DDT,” Katzner said.

DDT is a synthetic insecticide infamous for its environmental impact. Developed in World War II to kill mosquitos and prevent malaria, it was later widely used in agriculture. Another historical newsreel from the era shows the city of San Antonio, Texas fogging itself in an opaque cloud of DDT to ward off insects that were thought to cause Polio.