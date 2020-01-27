They May Not All Be Able To Vote (Yet), But These Teens Have Their Own Takes On Impeachment

From the Senate floor to talking heads on TV to dinner tables across America, there’s no lack of opinions on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

At Strasburg High School, in a rural community east of Denver, students have some strong views of their own.

Teens in Cliff Smith’s U.S. History and U.S. Government classes have spent a lot of time talking about the trial. In fact, each student was required to read through the articles of impeachment against Trump.

Here’s what we heard from some of the teens about the proceedings and about their own political views.

Braulio Moreno, 18, is a senior.

18-year-old Cody Wilson on the Democrats’ decision to impeach President Trump:

“If you think that the president did something wrong … then House Democrats had a responsibility to wait and to force testimony from certain people who had firsthand information.”

17-year-old Bryant Redd on the charges of obstruction of justice against Trump:

“If you really don't have anything to hide … you'd be all for [the hearings.] Information and truth is what trust is built off of … and I think we need to really be able to trust our government.”

Ellie Grow, 17, is a senior.

17-year-old Ellie Grow on whether Trump should be removed from office:

“They are looking for reasons as an excuse to get him out of office because they just don't like him as a president. I don't think it's a big enough issue to take him out of office.”

18-year-old Braulio Moreno on his frustration over Trump’s immigration policy:

“Since I’m Mexican, when you say ‘Let’s build a wall,’ it hits us. We're not bad people … we’re trying to find jobs and just live.”

17-year-old Jonah Lang on how his upbringing influenced his politics:

“As a Christian, the Bible has been my source for my political views. The Founding Fathers revered it and it helped them shape the government."