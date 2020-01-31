Colorado’s 2020 Senate Race Is Getting More Expensive. Cory Gardner Still Leads The Pack

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner raised $2 million in the final quarter of 2019 for his re-election campaign. That brings him close to $8 million total.

“Senator Gardner's historic 2019 fundraising puts us in an incredible position,” campaign manager Casey Contres said in a statement. “His large cash on hand advantage over all of his far-left, Democrat opponents will allow our campaign to get our message out about all Cory has done for this state.”

Gardner's $7.75 million reported by his campaign is more than twice what his leading Democratic opponent has raised. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper told CPR News earlier this month that his campaign has $3.2 million. Most of that money was made up of smaller donations of $200 or less.

According to the Federal Election Commission, two other Democratic candidates have also filed as of Friday:

Michelle Ferrigno Warren: $23,890

Diana Bray: $6,069

There are at least a dozen candidates still vying for Gardner's seat. They all must submit their latest numbers by January 31.