WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 11
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is headed toward a historic conclusion this week.
Senators are all-but-certain to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but there’s still plenty of drama to unfold before the final vote Wednesday.
Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 9 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.
The vote is expected to cap a months-long investigation into whether Trump improperly withheld U.S. military aid from Ukraine in a bid to pressure it to launch investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. In a frenetic week, the 2020 presidential election kicks off in Iowa on Monday and Trump will give his State of the Union address Tuesday, before senators cast their final votes.
Read More: Trump Impeachment Trial Winds Down With Closing Arguments (via NPR.org)